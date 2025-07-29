

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DTE Energy Co (DTE) revealed a profit for second quarter that Decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $229 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $322 million, or $1.55 per share, last year.



Excluding items, DTE Energy Co reported adjusted earnings of $283 million or $1.36 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.40 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



DTE Energy Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $229 Mln. vs. $322 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.10 vs. $1.55 last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.09 - $7.23



