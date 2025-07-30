Anzeige
WKN: A116P8 | ISIN: NL0010801007 | Ticker-Symbol: INX
Tradegate
29.07.25 | 18:56
113,15 Euro
-0,44 % -0,50
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
IMCD NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMCD NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
113,30114,3507:35
113,35114,4007:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.07.2025 07:10 Uhr
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IMCD N.V.: IMCD reports EBITA of EUR 275 million in the first half of 2025

Rotterdam, The Netherlands (30 July 2025) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a global leading partner for the distribution and formulation of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announces its first half 2025 results.

HIGHLIGHTS
• Gross profit up by 5% to EUR 634 million (+7% on a constant currency basis)
• Operating EBITA up by +2% to EUR 275 million (+4% on a constant currency basis)
• Free cash flow of EUR 173 million (first half 2024: EUR 221 million)
• Cash earnings per share at EUR 2.94 (first half 2024: EUR 3.23)
• Expanding our footprint across key markets through six completed acquisitions year to date

Marcus Jordan, CEO: "In the first half of 2025 we delivered forex adjusted gross profit growth of 7% and EBITA growth of 4%. We completed six acquisitions across our three regions to further strengthen our capabilities in a range of core market segments. Under challenging and unpredictable macro-economic market conditions, I am assured by the resilience of our asset-light business model and thankful to our teams for their continued growth focus. While these challenging conditions may persist, we are well positioned for the future through our leading speciality focused portfolio, geographic and market diversity combined with advanced digital and supply chain capabilities."

Attachment

  • Press release_IMCD first half year 2025 results (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3626456c-b3c8-42fd-b8f5-70489af86108)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
