

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German luxury vehicle major Mercedes-Benz Group AG (MBG.MI, MBG.DE) reported net profit attributable to shareholders of 915 million euros or 0.95 euros per share in the second quarter of 2025, down from 3.016 billion euros or 2.95 euros per share (adjusted) in the same quarter last year.



Second-quarter revenue was 33.153 billion euros, down from 36.743 billion euros (adjusted) in the same period last year.



The Mercedes-Benz Group has adjusted forecasts for 2025 due to the challenging market environment and additional tariffs. The company now expects a significant decrease in revenue. Mercedes-Benz Cars expects unit sales for the full year to be significantly below the previous year's level.



Mercedes-Benz Vans also expects unit sales to be significantly below the previous year's level. Adjusted return on sales is now expected to be in a range of 8-10%. The decrease is due to the expected drop in unit sales and the tariff increases taken into account for the first time in the forecast.



