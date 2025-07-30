

CITY OF MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - Rio Tinto Plc. (RIO1.DE, RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) reported that its profit attributable to owners for six-month period ended 30 June, 2025 declined to US$4.528 billion or 276.5 cents per share from US$5.808 billion or 355.8 cents per share last year.



Basic underlying earnings per ordinary share 296.0 cents compared to 354.3 cents in the prior year.



Consolidated sales revenue for the period grew to US$26.873 billion from US$26.802 billion last year.



The company said it remains on track to deliver strong mid-term production growth, with solid foundations in place and a diverse pipeline of options for the future.



