Molten Ventures is a well-established listed venture capital (VC) player in Europe providing exposure to a diverse portfolio of private high-growth technology companies that are otherwise hard to access. It covers most of the major tech themes, which form what Molten's CEO refers to as a generational shift in technology. Molten delivered strong exit proceeds of £135m in FY25 (to end-March 2025), allowing it to invest into the next market cycle via direct, secondary and early-stage fund investments. Its core portfolio has a strong cash runway (88% funded for at least 12 months or already profitable) and a robust outlook (management expects 36% average top-line growth in 2025). Molten's shares trade at a wide discount to NAV of 51%, above the average 25% discount at which secondary limited partner (LP) positions traded in global secondary markets in 2024.

