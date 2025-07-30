Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 30-Jul-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 29 July 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 50,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 339.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 329.20p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 334.4274p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 8,921,322 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 180,125,128.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 29/07/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 334.4274

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 725 339.00 08:14:53 00076413817TRLO0 XLON 643 337.80 08:18:00 00076413984TRLO0 XLON 723 337.80 08:23:35 00076414154TRLO0 XLON 28 336.80 08:40:19 00076414692TRLO0 XLON 265 337.80 08:50:45 00076415008TRLO0 XLON 39 338.40 08:55:40 00076415170TRLO0 XLON 720 338.40 08:58:40 00076415276TRLO0 XLON 32 337.80 08:58:56 00076415284TRLO0 XLON 396 337.80 09:00:46 00076415356TRLO0 XLON 686 337.80 09:00:46 00076415357TRLO0 XLON 670 337.00 09:00:47 00076415358TRLO0 XLON 1200 337.00 09:00:47 00076415359TRLO0 XLON 747 335.80 09:24:11 00076415995TRLO0 XLON 715 335.00 09:49:07 00076416874TRLO0 XLON 750 334.40 10:17:58 00076417971TRLO0 XLON 685 334.20 10:17:58 00076417972TRLO0 XLON 200 334.20 10:28:17 00076418375TRLO0 XLON 17 334.20 10:45:11 00076418822TRLO0 XLON 5 334.20 10:45:11 00076418823TRLO0 XLON 606 334.20 10:45:11 00076418824TRLO0 XLON 622 333.60 11:01:40 00076419378TRLO0 XLON 657 333.60 11:01:40 00076419379TRLO0 XLON 723 333.80 11:04:55 00076419434TRLO0 XLON 21 333.20 11:28:56 00076419956TRLO0 XLON 161 333.20 11:30:57 00076419987TRLO0 XLON 457 333.20 11:35:00 00076420060TRLO0 XLON 748 333.20 11:35:00 00076420061TRLO0 XLON 22 334.00 12:06:41 00076421062TRLO0 XLON 679 334.00 12:06:41 00076421063TRLO0 XLON 642 333.60 12:06:45 00076421084TRLO0 XLON 95 333.60 12:06:45 00076421085TRLO0 XLON 661 335.60 12:17:37 00076421340TRLO0 XLON 22 335.60 12:17:37 00076421341TRLO0 XLON 33 335.60 12:17:37 00076421342TRLO0 XLON 400 336.00 12:17:56 00076421346TRLO0 XLON 252 336.00 12:17:56 00076421347TRLO0 XLON 622 335.60 12:17:58 00076421350TRLO0 XLON 217 334.40 12:20:12 00076421462TRLO0 XLON 400 334.40 12:20:12 00076421463TRLO0 XLON 384 334.40 12:20:12 00076421464TRLO0 XLON 1082 334.60 12:20:12 00076421465TRLO0 XLON 620 334.60 12:20:12 00076421466TRLO0 XLON 668 335.20 12:43:22 00076422263TRLO0 XLON 257 336.40 12:44:27 00076422380TRLO0 XLON 728 336.40 12:48:22 00076422683TRLO0 XLON 20 336.40 12:49:04 00076422733TRLO0 XLON 10 336.20 12:55:22 00076422935TRLO0 XLON 600 336.20 12:55:22 00076422936TRLO0 XLON 695 337.00 13:05:07 00076423241TRLO0 XLON 744 337.20 13:08:31 00076423310TRLO0 XLON 753 336.40 13:12:36 00076423544TRLO0 XLON 433 337.60 13:27:43 00076423980TRLO0 XLON 69 337.60 13:27:43 00076423981TRLO0 XLON 175 337.60 13:27:43 00076423982TRLO0 XLON 711 337.60 13:27:43 00076423983TRLO0 XLON 24 337.80 13:33:02 00076424211TRLO0 XLON 1046 337.80 13:33:02 00076424212TRLO0 XLON 40 337.80 13:33:02 00076424213TRLO0 XLON 677 337.40 13:37:23 00076424362TRLO0 XLON 702 336.40 13:41:27 00076424511TRLO0 XLON 131 335.80 13:43:34 00076424605TRLO0 XLON 925 335.80 13:43:34 00076424606TRLO0 XLON 484 335.20 13:59:52 00076425400TRLO0 XLON 125 335.20 13:59:52 00076425401TRLO0 XLON 752 335.00 14:00:58 00076425417TRLO0 XLON 672 334.00 14:04:17 00076425516TRLO0 XLON 631 334.00 14:06:14 00076425579TRLO0 XLON 728 333.20 14:22:24 00076426409TRLO0 XLON 388 332.80 14:24:00 00076426456TRLO0 XLON 361 332.80 14:24:00 00076426457TRLO0 XLON 396 333.20 14:31:04 00076426860TRLO0 XLON 211 333.20 14:32:10 00076426898TRLO0 XLON 236 333.20 14:32:10 00076426899TRLO0 XLON 401 333.20 14:33:26 00076427038TRLO0 XLON 9 333.20 14:34:10 00076427088TRLO0 XLON 405 333.20 14:34:10 00076427089TRLO0 XLON 26 333.20 14:46:25 00076427607TRLO0 XLON 25 333.60 14:46:25 00076427608TRLO0 XLON 99 333.60 14:47:29 00076427660TRLO0 XLON 596 333.60 14:47:29 00076427661TRLO0 XLON 626 333.60 14:47:29 00076427662TRLO0 XLON 262 333.20 14:47:29 00076427663TRLO0 XLON 76 333.60 14:47:52 00076427680TRLO0 XLON 393 333.20 14:49:38 00076427809TRLO0 XLON 40 333.20 14:49:38 00076427810TRLO0 XLON 162 333.20 14:49:38 00076427811TRLO0 XLON 469 333.20 14:49:38 00076427812TRLO0 XLON 225 333.00 14:55:30 00076428265TRLO0 XLON 370 333.00 14:55:30 00076428266TRLO0 XLON 52 333.00 15:00:27 00076428641TRLO0 XLON 370 333.00 15:00:27 00076428642TRLO0 XLON 260 333.00 15:07:14 00076429109TRLO0 XLON 379 333.00 15:07:14 00076429110TRLO0 XLON 370 333.00 15:07:14 00076429111TRLO0 XLON 16 332.80 15:11:21 00076429352TRLO0 XLON 32 332.80 15:11:21 00076429353TRLO0 XLON 188 333.00 15:15:25 00076429633TRLO0 XLON 354 333.00 15:15:25 00076429634TRLO0 XLON 506 333.00 15:15:25 00076429635TRLO0 XLON 722 332.80 15:19:30 00076429878TRLO0 XLON 611 332.40 15:29:54 00076430328TRLO0 XLON 719 332.20 15:30:01 00076430334TRLO0 XLON 658 332.00 15:37:00 00076430734TRLO0 XLON 127 331.80 15:40:37 00076430937TRLO0 XLON 138 331.80 15:40:37 00076430938TRLO0 XLON 399 331.80 15:40:37 00076430939TRLO0 XLON 37 331.40 15:43:37 00076431141TRLO0 XLON 94 331.40 15:45:40 00076431397TRLO0 XLON 22 331.40 15:50:40 00076431630TRLO0 XLON 597 331.40 15:50:40 00076431631TRLO0 XLON 3 331.40 15:50:40 00076431632TRLO0 XLON 651 331.40 15:50:40 00076431633TRLO0 XLON 639 331.00 15:53:00 00076431811TRLO0 XLON 1 330.60 15:55:39 00076432059TRLO0 XLON 59 330.60 15:55:39 00076432060TRLO0 XLON 366 330.60 15:55:39 00076432061TRLO0 XLON 29 330.40 16:01:04 00076432501TRLO0 XLON 29 330.40 16:02:05 00076432604TRLO0 XLON 270 330.40 16:02:09 00076432606TRLO0 XLON 2 330.40 16:02:09 00076432607TRLO0 XLON 87 330.40 16:02:12 00076432613TRLO0 XLON 217 330.40 16:02:12 00076432614TRLO0 XLON 605 330.80 16:07:36 00076433065TRLO0 XLON 231 330.80 16:07:36 00076433066TRLO0 XLON 635 330.60 16:07:57 00076433083TRLO0 XLON 98 329.80 16:12:52 00076433689TRLO0 XLON 450 329.80 16:12:52 00076433690TRLO0 XLON 3 329.80 16:12:52 00076433691TRLO0 XLON 58 329.80 16:13:06 00076433720TRLO0 XLON 5 329.80 16:13:07 00076433721TRLO0 XLON 37 329.80 16:13:14 00076433730TRLO0 XLON 100 329.80 16:13:38 00076433751TRLO0 XLON 403 329.60 16:15:45 00076433997TRLO0 XLON 81 329.20 16:17:46 00076434123TRLO0 XLON 44 329.20 16:17:52 00076434148TRLO0 XLON 24 329.20 16:17:59 00076434162TRLO0 XLON 223 329.20 16:18:05 00076434168TRLO0 XLON 2 329.20 16:18:07 00076434169TRLO0 XLON 49 329.20 16:18:16 00076434172TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

