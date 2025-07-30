Enterprises focus on embedding security throughout operations, with resilience, regulation, readiness as top priorities, ISG Provider Lens report says

U.K. enterprises are rapidly integrating cybersecurity into core operations in response to growing regulatory demands, increasing cybersecurity incidents and escalating AI-driven threats, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm.

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens Cybersecurity Services and Solutions report for the U.K. finds that enterprises are navigating an increasingly complex cyber environment, marked by tightening regulations, fragmented systems and a persistent shortage of skilled professionals. The talent shortage extends beyond technical skills to include governance, interpretation of regulations and third-party risk management. These factors are prompting organizations to adopt integrated, compliance-driven cybersecurity strategies to address new, more sophisticated threats.

"U.K. enterprises are facing unprecedented complexity as regulations, threat actors and rapid innovation reshape the cybersecurity landscape," said Anthony Drake, partner and head of ISG's U.K. business. "They are seeking providers to help them navigate this environment with sector-specific expertise and unified platforms for secure operations."

A notable trend is organizations' shift from fragmented security tools to platforms that offer end-to-end visibility and control, ISG says. Enterprises in the U.K. are especially looking for providers capable of delivering managed detection and response and identity and access management (IAM) services. They are also seeking providers with security posture management services with seamless interoperability and centralized visibility.

As technologies advance more quickly, U.K. enterprises are increasingly adopting security platforms that leverage AI and automation to improve threat detection and operational decision-making. Organizations are seeking providers that can offer transparent AI models and integrate strong governance practices, ensuring that these technologies are applied both responsibly and effectively, the report says.

With rising regulatory scrutiny in the U.K., enterprises are increasingly prioritizing data sovereignty, local operations and trust, ISG says. Organizations, especially in the government, healthcare, defense and legal sectors, demand U.K.-based security operations centers to meet sector-specific compliance requirements. These enterprises seek reliable partners that can effectively balance tailored consulting with repeatable, automation-enhanced services.

"Given the increased demand for local expertise and regulatory alignment, U.K. enterprises are relying on providers to deliver technical solutions and trusted, locally grounded services," said Bhuvaneshwari Mohan, lead analyst, ISG Provider Lens Research, and author of the report. "Providers that invest in U.K.-based talent and infrastructure are proving to be essential partners to organizations in many industries."

The report also explores global cybersecurity technology trends relevant to U.K. enterprises, including increasing adoption of IAM, extended detection and response (XDR) and security service edge (SSE). For more insights into cybersecurity-related challenges that enterprises face in the U.K., along with ISG's advice for addressing them, see the ISG Provider Lens Focal Points briefing here.

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens Cybersecurity Services and Solutions report for the U.K. evaluates the capabilities of 122 providers across nine quadrants: Identity and Access Management (Global), Extended Detection and Response (Global), Security Service Edge (Global), Technical Security Services Large Accounts, Technical Security Services Midmarket, Strategic Security Services Large Accounts, Strategic Security Services Midmarket, Next-Gen SOC/MDR Services Large Accounts and Next-Gen SOC/MDR Services Midmarket.

The report names IBM as a Leader in five quadrants. It names Accenture, Atos, BT, Bridewell, Capgemini, Claranet, Deloitte, EY, HCLTech, NCC Group, PwC, TCS and Wipro as Leaders in three quadrants each. Broadcom, Fortinet, Integrity360, Microsoft, Orange Cyberdefense and Palo Alto Networks are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. Adarma, Cato Networks, Check Point Software, Cisco, Computacenter, CrowdStrike, CyberArk, Cyderes, Forcepoint, Getronics, Infosys, Insight, Kroll, ManageEngine, Microland, Netskope, NTT DATA, Okta, One Identity (OneLogin), Ping Identity, SailPoint, Saviynt, SecurityHQ, SentinelOne, Tech Mahindra, Trellix, Trend Micro, Versa Networks and Zscaler are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Infosys and Microland are named as Rising Stars companies with a "promising portfolio" and "high future potential" by ISG's definition in two quadrants each. BeyondTrust, HPE (Aruba), Orange Cyberdefense, Sophos, Tata Communications and Trustwave are named as Rising Stars in one quadrant each.

In the area of customer experience, PwC is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2025 among cybersecurity service and solution providers. PwC earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

Customized versions of the report are available from Capgemini and NCC Group.

