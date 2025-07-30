Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2025) - Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QIMC" or the "Company"), a leading innovator in clean natural hydrogen development, is pleased to announce that its strategic partner, Orvian Natural Resources I LLC ("Orvian"), has successfully secured its first significant land package totaling 1,600 acres within the highly valued Duluth Complex in Minnesota. This milestone acquisition positions Orvian and QIMC at the forefront of clean natural hydrogen development efforts in the United States.

"Securing this significant land package in the Duluth Complex marks a critical advancement in our strategic U.S. expansion," stated John Karagiannidis, President of QIMC. "The geological similarities to our proven Quebec model provide us with strong confidence in the area's value for clean natural hydrogen development. We anticipate rapid progress, as we continue negotiating additional land packages in other identified high-value areas of Minnesota.

The Duluth Complex, recognized for its unique geological characteristics, closely mirrors the proprietary clean natural hydrogen model collaboratively developed by QIMC and the Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique (INRS) in Quebec. The complex's geological framework, comprising extensive ultramafic rock formations and notable faulting structures, closely resembles the successful hydrogen-producing model proven at QIMC's flagship St-Bruno-de-Guigues project. The newly staked Orvian assets are strategically positioned adjacent to Koloma's claims, underscoring the high value and competitive landscape for clean natural hydrogen in the region.

QIMC extends its sincere gratitude to Jorge Ruiz del Vizo and the team at Black Tree Energy, as well as our partner in Orvian Natural Resources I LLC, for their exceptional due diligence and efforts in securing this important land acreage.

Further expanding its industry presence, QIMC is pleased to announce its participation at the upcoming Drilling for Hydrogen Conference, scheduled for September 15-16, 2025, in Houston, Texas. The conference will provide an opportunity for QIMC to engage directly with its international partners, industry leaders, and stakeholders.

"Our attendance at the Drilling for Hydrogen Conference highlights our commitment to maintaining leadership and innovation in the clean natural hydrogen sector," John Karagiannidis added. "We look forward to sharing our insights with our partners and leading international players."

QIMC is committed to expanding its hydrogen development footprint across North America with collaborative, science-driven partnerships that respect local communities and the environment.

For more information about Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. please visit www.qimaterials.com

About Québec Innovative Materials Corp.

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company dedicated to exploring and harnessing the potential of North America's abundant resources. With properties in Ontario, Québec, Nova Scotia and Minnesota (US), QIMC is focused on specializing in the exploration of white (natural) hydrogen and high-grade silica deposits. QIMC is committed to sustainable practices and innovation. With a focus on environmental stewardship and cutting-edge extraction technology, we aim to unlock the full potential of these materials to drive forward clean energy solutions to power the AI and carbon-neutral economy and contribute to a more sustainable future.

QUÉBEC INNOVATIVE MATERIALS CORP.

John Karagiannidis

Chief Executive Officer

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the CSE policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Québec Innovative Materials' actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Although Québec Innovative Materials believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions in Canada and abroad; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments in the natural resources sector, in particular as regards the regulation of white (natural) hydrogen exploration, development and exploitation; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; natural resources industry and markets in Canada and generally; the ability of Québec Innovative Materials to implement its business strategies; competition; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

