

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - AerCap Holdings NV (AER) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $1.259 billion, or $7.09 per share. This compares with $448.17 million, or $2.28 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.68 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period fell 3.6% to $1.887 billion from $1.958 billion last year.



AerCap Holdings NV earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.259 Bln. vs. $448.17 Mln. last year. -EPS: $7.09 vs. $2.28 last year. -Revenue: $1.887 Bln vs. $1.958 Bln last year.



The company reported adjusted net income for the Q2 25 of $502 million, or $2.83 per share.



The company raising FY25 Adjusted EPS to $11.60 per share.



