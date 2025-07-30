

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (NMEHF.PK) on Wednesday reported a decline in profit for the first quarter, despite an increase in operating revenue, compared to the same period last year.



Quarterly profit for the period decreased to 23.192 billion yen from 24.418 billion yen in the previous year.



On a per share basis, profit declined to 26.98 yen from 28.24 yen last year.



Operating revenue for the period rose to 221.419 billion yen from 200.915 billion yen in the prior year.



Looking ahead to the fiscal year, the company expects profit attributable to owners of parent to increase 0.2 percent to 75.00 billion yen or 87.57 yen per share. Operating revenue is expected to increase 24.1 percent to 940.00 billion, while operating profit is projected to increase 2.6 percent to 122.00 billion yen.



As of Monday, Nomura Real Estate's stock closed 0.09% or $0.01 higher at $5.86.



