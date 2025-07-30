Spetz Inc Begins Trading on the OTCQB Exchange Under the Ticker Symbol DBKSF

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / Spetz Inc. (the "Company" or "Spetz") (CSE:SPTZ)(OTCQB:DBKSF) is pleased to share the following corporate update as it continues to scale its digital asset and blockchain infrastructure strategy.

Spetz's common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "DBKSF", effective July 25th, 2025. The Company's shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "SPTZ."

The upgrade from the Pink Market to the OTCQB marks an important milestone in Spetz's capital markets strategy, providing greater transparency and accessibility for U.S.-based investors as the Company expands its presence in the Sonic blockchain ecosystem.

"This uplisting represents another step forward in our commitment to building Spetz into the leading public-market gateway to the Sonic blockchain," said Mitchell Demeter, CEO of Spetz Inc. "As we continue to accumulate Sonic tokens, scale validator infrastructure, and deploy capital into DeFi strategies, improved visibility and access for U.S. investors is critical to our long-term growth plan."

The OTCQB® Venture Market is recognized as a premier marketplace for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies listed on the OTCQB must be current in their reporting, undergo an annual verification and management certification process, and meet high standards of disclosure, compliance, and corporate governance.

For more information, visit:

SonicStrategy: www.sonicstrategy.io

About Spetz Inc. (dba SonicStrategy)

Spetz Inc. (dba SonicStrategy) (CSE:SPTZ)(OTCQB:DBKSF) is the parent company of SonicStrategy Inc., a public-market gateway to the Sonic blockchain ecosystem. Spetz provides investors with compliant exposure to staking infrastructure and DeFi strategies across the Sonic network.

Company Contacts:

Investor Relations

Email: Investors@sonicstrategy.io

Mitchell Demeter

Email: mitchell@sonicstrategy.io

Phone: 345-936-9555

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE, NOR THEIR REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDERS HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

Certain information herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities laws, reflecting management's expectations regarding objectives, plans, strategies, future growth, results of operations, and business prospects of the Company. Words such as "may", "plans," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are qualified by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are subject to business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from projected outcomes. Factors influencing these outcomes include economic conditions, regulatory developments, competition, capital availability, and business execution risks. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents Spetz's expectations as of the date of this release and is subject to change. Spetz does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state, province, territory or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state, province, territory or jurisdiction. None of the securities issued in the Private Placement will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act.

We seek Safe Harbor.

SOURCE: Spetz Inc

