GRK Infra Oyj: Mika Mäenpää to start as the CEO of GRK Infra Plc on 1 October 2025 and change in the Management Team concerning the Swedish business operations

30.7.2025 18:40:00 EEST | GRK Infra Oyj | Changes board/management/auditors

GRK Infra Plc Stock exchange release 30 July 2025 at 6:40 p.m. EEST



The new CEO appointed by the Board of Directors of GRK Infra Plc in January, Mika Mäenpää, will take up his post on 1 October 2025.



In January 2025, GRK announced a planned change of CEO and indicated that the change would take place by 30 September 2025 at the latest.



As GRK's current CEO, Juha Toimela, will reach the retirement age specified in his contract in 2025. GRK's Board of Directors decided in January 2025 to appoint Mika Mäenpää, CEO of GRK's country company in Sweden, as the Group's next CEO. Mäenpää will also serve as CEO of GRK's country company in Finland, GRK Suomi Oy, effective from 1 October 2025.



Mäenpää has been in charge of GRK's country company in Sweden since 2020. Prior to that, he was employed as Chief Business Officer at Mäenpää Rakennus Oy, as the CEO of Sundström Ab Oy and as the Business Manager for Asia and Europe at Rolls-Royce Marine Oy.



In January 2025, GRK announced that Carl Andersson has been appointed as CEO of GRK Sverige AB and a member of GRK's Group Management Team. Carl Andersson will start as the CEO of the country company in Sweden and a member of GRK's Group Management Team on 1 October 2025.



Andersson has worked as a project manager at GRK Sverige AB since 2020. He previously worked at BDX, a company specialising in logistics, contracting and industrial services and, prior to that, he spent several years in various positions at the construction company Peab.

"I want to wish Mika success in his new role and extend my sincere thanks to Juha for his excellent work. GRK is now in a strong position, and we have plenty of great projects in our order backlog. This success is above all thanks to our dedicated personnel and our customers," says ays Chairman of the Board Kari Kauniskangas.

"During this year, I have had the opportunity to familiarise myself with the new role. While I have become familiar with the company's operations and personnel during the years I have worked at GRK, the transition period has provided the opportunity to learn more about the new role and participate in the IPO process, for example. GRK is in good shape and we are making progress towards our strategic goals. I want to continue this good work and maintain GRK's entrepreneurial and strong organisational culture," Mika Mäenpää says.

Contacts

Juha Toimela, CEO, GRK Infra Plc, +358 40 594 5473, juha.toimela@grk.fi

Kari Kauniskangas, Hallituksen puheenjohtaja, GRK Infra Oyj

Mika Mäenpää, CEO, GRK Sverige AB, +46 73 620 1399, mika.maenpaa@grkinfra.se

