In accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Transparency law of May 2, 2007, Azelis Group NV announces that on 30 July 2025, it has received a transparency notification from FMR LLC.

1. Summary of the notification

FMR LLC reported in its notification dated 30 July 2025, that on 24 July 2025, following a disposal of voting securities, its share participation crossed downwards the lowest threshold of 3.00% in Azelis Group NV.

On 24 July 2025, FMR LLC owned 5,396,219 shares with voting rights, representing 2.21% of the total number of shares issued by the company (243,921,719), versus 9,491,935 shares representing 3.89 (at that time 4.06% of the total number of 233,846,153 shares issued by the company) in its previous notification dated 24 July 2023.

2. Content of the notification

Reason for the notification

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by

A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement

Name Address (for legal entities) FMR LLC The Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, New Castle County, Delaware, 19801 (USA).

Date on which the threshold is crossed

24 July 2025

Threshold that is crossed (in %)

3%

Denominator

243,921,719

Notified Details

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities FMR LLC 0 0 0.00% FIAM LLC 359,161 214,162 0.09% Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company 1,328,464 1,778,574 0.47% Fidelity Management Research Company LLC 7,548,310 4,026,594 1.65% Fidelity Management Trust Company 22,200 0 0.00% FMR Investment Management (UK) Limited 233,800 0 0.00% Subtotal 9,491,935 5,396,219 2.21% TOTAL 5,396,219 2.21% B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement TOTAL TOTAL (A B) # of voting rights % of voting rights CALCULATE 5,396,219 2.21%

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable

FIAM LLC and Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company are controlled by FIAM Holdings LLC. FMR Investment Management (UK) Limited is controlled by Fidelity Management Research Company LLC. FIAM Holdings LLC, Fidelity Management Research Company LLC and Fidelity Management Trust Company are controlled by FMR LLC. FMR LLC is not a controlled entity.

Additional information

The holdings attributed to the entities mentioned in heading 10 arise from holdings of various undertakings for collective investment that are managed by FIAM LLC, Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company, and Fidelity Management Research Company LLC each of which are entities that are subsidiaries of and controlled by FMR LLC. The entities mentioned in heading 10 are the discretionary investment managers and exercise the voting rights at their discretion in the absence of specific instructions.

3. Further information

The full transparency notification as well as this press release can be consulted on the Azelis Group NV's website.

