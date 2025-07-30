AMG Critical Materials N.V.: AMG Reports Strong Second Quarter 2025 Results

Amsterdam, 30 July 2025 (Regulated Information) --- AMG Critical Materials N.V. ("AMG", EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") reports second quarter 2025 revenue of $439 million, a 20% increase compared to the second quarter 2024 revenue of $364 million. AMG achieved an adjusted EBITDA of $71 million, a 79% increase compared to the second quarter of 2024 adjusted EBITDA of $39 million. The AMG Technologies segment drove this exceptional performance, with an adjusted EBITDA of $53 million compared to $18 million in the second quarter of last year.

Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO, said, "We achieved a very strong second quarter, with our highest quarterly adjusted EBITDA since the fourth quarter of 2023. The strength of our performance continues to demonstrate the value of AMG's diversified critical materials portfolio. In particular, AMG Technologies continues to perform at a high level, driven by an ongoing high order backlog at AMG Engineering and high profitability from AMG Antimony. While the indirect effects of increased tariffs and trade barriers remain difficult to assess, to date there are no material negative direct effects of the tariffs on any AMG business. Each of our businesses benefits from producing materials which are critical to our customers, and to a large extent we operate within domestic value chains."

AMG Lithium B.V.

After successfully commissioning the lithium hydroxide refinery in Bitterfeld in May and having produced material in specification, we are ramping up the plant and advancing in the qualification process with customers.





AMG Vanadium B.V.

SARBV's "Supercenter" phase 1 project in Saudi Arabia is in detailed engineering which is progressing according to plan. All critical equipment has been ordered, and awarding of the secondary items are underway. EPC bids from pre-qualified vendors have been received and are currently being evaluated prior to award.





AMG Vanadium successfully bid for significant quantities of spent catalyst in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East. This incremental inventory will help AMG Vanadium reduce the volatility of spent catalyst supply deliveries.





AMG Technologies

AMG Technologies achieved an exceptionally strong result, driven by an ongoing high order backlog at AMG Engineering and strong profitability from AMG Antimony. Adjusted EBITDA of $53 million in the second quarter of 2025 was almost triple the $18 million for the segment in the same period last year.





Financial Highlights

AMG's liquidity as of June 30, 2025 was $462 million, with $262 million of unrestricted cash and $200 million of revolving credit availability.





AMG's adjusted gross profit of $97 million in the second quarter of 2025 was 60% higher than the same period in 2024. This significant improvement was largely driven by AMG Technologies' strong performance compared to the prior quarter.





Adjusted second quarter EBITDA of $71 million continued AMG's sequential growth since the first quarter of 2024 despite continued weakness in lithium and vanadium prices.





AMG declares an interim dividend of €0.20 per ordinary share, to be paid in the third quarter of 2025.





Key Figures

In 000's US dollars Q2 '25 Q2 '24 Change Revenue $438,993 $364,311 20% Adjusted gross profit (1) 97,304 60,698 60% Adjusted gross margin 22.2% 16.7% Operating profit 33,622 10,332 225% Operating margin 7.7% 2.8% Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders 11,537 (11,002) N/A EPS - Fully diluted 0.34 (0.34) N/A EBIT (2) 54,490 25,091 117% Adjusted EBITDA (3) 70,772 39,495 79% Adjusted EBITDA margin 16.1% 10.8% Cash used in operating activities (6,341) (9,271) 32%

Notes:

(1) Adjusted gross profit is defined as gross profit excluding restructuring, asset impairment, inventory cost adjustments, strategic project expenses and other exceptional items.

(2) EBIT is defined as earnings before interest and income taxes. EBIT excludes restructuring, asset impairment, inventory cost adjustments, environmental provisions, exceptional legal expenses, equity-settled share-based payments, strategic project expenses, and other exceptional items.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBIT adjusted for depreciation and amortization.





Operational Review

AMG Lithium

Q2 '25 Q2 '24 Change Revenue $36,997 $38,250 (3%) Adjusted gross profit 3,770 3,714 2% Operating loss (13,784) (7,128) (93%) Adjusted EBITDA 2,822 1,704 66%

AMG Lithium's revenue decreased 3% compared to the second quarter of 2024. This variance was mainly due to the 38% decline in lithium market prices, as well as a 22% decrease in lithium concentrate volumes, partially offset by increased tantalum sales prices versus the second quarter of 2024.

The decrease in lithium concentrate volumes was mainly driven by the failure of one piece of equipment associated with our expansion project. We are addressing the issue and are currently operating at 110 thousand tons of production per year.

SG&A expenses of $12 million during the second quarter of 2025 were 11% higher than in the same period of 2024, mainly driven by the increase in personnel costs related to the commissioning and ramp-up of the lithium hydroxide refinery.

The second quarter 2025 adjusted EBITDA increased 66% compared to the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to the lower cost per ton in the current quarter.

During the second quarter of 2025, a total of 13,278 dry metric tons ("dmt") of lithium concentrates were sold, roughly at the same level as the 12,167 dmt in the first quarter of 2025, but 22% less than the 17,092 dmt in the second quarter of 2024. Volumes were negatively impacted in the current quarter by the technical issues noted above.

The average realized sales price was $621/dmt CIF China for the quarter, and the average cost per ton was $489/dmt CIF China. This average cost per ton was lower than the second quarter of 2024 at $542/dmt and drove the slightly improved results versus the prior quarter.

AMG Vanadium

Q2 '25 Q2 '24 Change Revenue $160,962 $168,022 (4%) Adjusted gross profit 22,404 24,782 (10%) Operating profit 1,562 6,003 (74%) Adjusted EBITDA 15,407 19,971 (23%)

AMG Vanadium's revenue for the second quarter of 2025 decreased by 4%, to $161 million, due primarily to lower volumes of ferrovanadium and titanium alloys. The ferrovanadium decline was driven by production issues from our refinery suppliers, and the titanium alloy decline was due to lower customer orders. These lower volumes were partially offset by increased sales prices in ferrovanadium and chrome metal.

Adjusted gross profit of $22 million in the second quarter of 2025 was 10% lower compared to the same period in 2024, largely due to the lower revenue for the segment in the current quarter. Despite the decline, the Company continues to benefit from Section 45X, a production credit for domestic manufacturing of critical materials for which AMG Vanadium qualified based on the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

SG&A expenses of $20 million in the second quarter of 2025 were 48% higher than in the second quarter of 2024, largely driven by a non-recurring executive retirement benefit expense, higher professional fees, and additional personnel in the current period relating to the chrome expansion project.

The second quarter of 2025 adjusted EBITDA of $15 million was 23% below the same period in 2024. This decrease was primarily due to the lower sales volumes noted above. While the EBITDA decreased, AMG Vanadium continues to benefit from Section 45X, as noted previously.

AMG Vanadium is increasing its presence in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East. In the context of this effort, we were successful in bidding for significant quantities of spent catalyst in the region. Although this increase in working capital had a significant negative effect on our operating cash flow in the current quarter, this incremental inventory will help AMG Vanadium reduce the volatility of spent catalyst supply deliveries.

AMG Technologies

Q2 '25 Q2 '24 Change Revenue $241,034 $158,039 53% Adjusted gross profit 71,130 32,202 121% Operating profit 45,844 11,457 300% Adjusted EBITDA 52,543 17,820 195%

AMG Technologies' second quarter 2025 revenue increased by $83 million, or 53%, compared to the same period in 2024. This improvement was driven largely by higher antimony sales prices in the current quarter.

SG&A expenses in the second quarter of 2025 of $25 million were 24% higher than in the second quarter of 2024. This was due to additional personnel at AMG LIVA and AMG Engineering corresponding to the increased business development within those units, as well as higher personnel costs at AMG Antimony related to that unit's increased sales activity.

AMG Technologies' adjusted EBITDA was $53 million during the second quarter, $35 million higher than in the second quarter of 2024. The increase was due to higher profitability in AMG Antimony.

AMG Engineering signed $51 million in new orders during the second quarter of 2025, representing a 0.63x book to bill ratio, mainly driven by strong orders of induction furnaces. AMG Engineering achieved an order backlog of $391 million as of June 30, 2025.

AMG Silicon, after temporarily halting operations during high electricity prices in weak markets, began running one of the four furnaces in the second quarter of 2025. Due to these interruptions in AMG Silicon's operations, the profitability of the business is immaterial and excluded from adjusted EBITDA during this period of abnormal operations.

Financial Review

Tax

AMG recorded an income tax expense of $7 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $11 million in the same period in 2024. The tax expense in the second quarter of 2025 was primarily driven by strong profitability in the quarter as well as tax expense from unabsorbed losses, partially offset by a Brazilian deferred tax benefit related to the appreciation of the Brazilian Real.

Cash tax payments totaled $12 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $4 million in the second quarter or 2024, due to higher profitability in AMG's Antimony operations.

Exceptional Items - Adjusted Gross Profit

AMG's second quarter 2025 and 2024 adjusted gross profit includes exceptional items, which are included in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA as shown in the summary below:

Exceptional items included in adjusted gross profit

Q2 '25 Q2 '24 Change Gross profit $91,272 $55,336 65% Inventory cost adjustment 3,338 3,010 11% Restructuring expense 482 2,073 (77%) Brazil's SP1+ expansion 1,613 26 N/A Silicon's partial closure (844) (1,719) 51% Strategic project expense 1,443 1,972 (27%) Adjusted gross profit 97,304 60,698 60%

AMG had $3 million non-cash expense during the second quarter of 2025 mainly driven by AMG Lithium due to the decline in lithium prices, which has been excluded from the calculation of adjusted EBITDA.

SG&A

AMG's second quarter 2025 SG&A expenses of $58 million were 28% higher than in the second quarter of 2024. This variance was primarily driven by the increase in headcount in our Lithium, Chrome, Engineering, and LIVA businesses associated with our strategic expansion projects, higher personnel costs at AMG Antimony related to that unit's increased sales activity, and a non-recurring executive retirement benefit expense.

Liquidity

June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Change Senior secured debt $430,780 $431,960 -% Cash & cash equivalents 261,740 294,254 (11%) Senior secured net debt 169,040 137,706 23% Other debt 16,265 13,124 24% Net debt excluding municipal bond 185,305 150,830 23% Municipal bond debt 318,616 318,747 -% Restricted cash 1,585 1,523 4% Net debt 502,336 468,054 7%

AMG continued to maintain a strong balance sheet and adequate sources of liquidity during the second quarter. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had $262 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and $200 million available on its revolving credit facility. As such, AMG had $462 million of total liquidity as of June 30, 2025.

Net Finance Costs

AMG's second quarter 2025 net finance cost was $13 million, compared to $8 million in the second quarter of 2024, due to net non-cash intercompany foreign exchange revaluation losses from a weaker EUR/USD and a decrease in interest income.

Outlook

An adjusted EBITDA of $129 million represents a very strong first half of 2025 despite low lithium and vanadium prices. The AMG Technologies segment continues to perform particularly well, driven by a very high order backlog in AMG Engineering and by high profitability in AMG Antimony. From today's perspective, we estimate the temporary tailwind from selling low-priced antimony inventories at more than $50 million for the full year 2025. Based on that and considering uncertain economic and market conditions globally, we increase our adjusted EBITDA outlook from "$170 million, or more, in 2025" to "200 million, or more, in 2025."

Profit (loss) for the period to adjusted EBITDA reconciliation

Q2 '25 Q2 '24 Profit (loss) for the period $12,455 ($9,332) Income tax expense 6,866 11,080 Net finance cost 13,201 7,522 Equity-settled share-based payment transactions 2,692 1,586 Restructuring expense 482 2,073 Brazil's SP1+ expansion 1,613 26 Silicon's partial closure 473 (730) Inventory cost adjustment 3,338 3,010 Strategic project expense (1) 9,205 8,778 Share of loss of associates 1,100 1,062 Post-retirement benefits 3,133 - Others (68) 16 EBIT 54,490 25,091 Depreciation and amortization 16,282 14,404 Adjusted EBITDA 70,772 39,495

Notes:

(1) The Company is in the initial development and ramp-up phases for several strategic expansion projects, including the joint venture with Shell, the LIVA Battery System, and the lithium expansion in Germany, which incurred project expenses during the quarter but are not yet operational. AMG is adjusting EBITDA for these exceptional charges.





AMG Critical Materials N.V. Condensed Interim Consolidated Income Statement For the quarter ended June 30 In thousands of US dollars 2025 2024 Unaudited Unaudited Continuing operations Revenue 438,993 364,311 Cost of sales (347,721) (308,975) Gross profit 91,272 55,336 Selling, general and administrative expenses (57,791) (45,049) Other income 141 45 Net other operating income 141 45 Operating profit 33,622 10,332 Finance income 3,482 5,212 Finance cost (16,683) (12,734) Net finance cost (13,201) (7,522) Share of loss of associates and joint ventures (1,100) (1,062) Profit before income tax 19,321 1,748 Income tax expense (6,866) (11,080) Profit (loss) for the period 12,455 (9,332) Profit (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of the Company 11,537 (11,002) Non-controlling interests 918 1,670 Profit (loss) for the period 12,455 (9,332) Earnings (loss) per share Basic earnings per share 0.36 (0.34) Diluted earnings per share 0.34 (0.34)

AMG Critical Materials N.V. Condensed Interim Consolidated Income Statement For the six months ended June 30 In thousands of US dollars 2025 2024 Unaudited Unaudited Continuing operations Revenue 827,076 722,470 Cost of sales (667,055) (619,812) Gross profit 160,021 102,658 Selling, general and administrative expenses (107,977) (89,788) Other income 244 140 Net other operating income 244 140 Operating profit 52,288 13,010 Finance income 6,874 9,967 Finance cost (30,618) (32,037) Net finance cost (23,744) (22,070) Share of loss of associates and joint ventures (2,493) (1,739) Profit (loss) before income tax 26,051 (10,799) Income tax expense (7,716) (13,828) Profit (loss) for the period 18,335 (24,627) Profit (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of the Company 16,560 (27,262) Non-controlling interests 1,775 2,635 Profit (loss) for the period 18,335 (24,627) Earnings (loss) per share Basic earnings (loss) per share 0.51 (0.85) Diluted earnings (loss) per share 0.50 (0.85)

AMG Critical Materials N.V. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position In thousands of US dollars June 30, 2025 Unaudited December 31, 2024 Assets Property, plant and equipment 1,016,562 961,820 Goodwill and other intangible assets 55,399 53,406 Derivative financial instruments 11,569 15,521 Equity-accounted investees 38,308 38,110 Other investments 48,056 46,646 Deferred tax assets 41,438 37,500 Other assets 13,560 13,950 Total non-current assets 1,224,892 1,166,953 Inventories 403,238 304,108 Derivative financial instruments 6,738 4,577 Trade and other receivables 169,946 169,908 Other assets 145,942 91,364 Current tax assets 10,414 6,925 Cash and cash equivalents 261,740 294,254 Assets held for sale 1,696 1,500 Total current assets 999,714 872,636 Total assets 2,224,606 2,039,589

AMG Critical Materials N.V. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (continued) In thousands of US dollars June 30, 2025 Unaudited December 31, 2024 Equity Issued capital 853 853 Share premium 553,715 553,715 Treasury shares (6,537) (9,084) Other reserves (16,031) (67,978) Retained earnings 46,353 28,575 Equity attributable to shareholders of the Company 578,353 506,081 Non-controlling interests 17,039 44,070 Total equity 595,392 550,151 Liabilities Loans and borrowings 746,592 748,202 Lease liabilities 46,901 44,580 Employee benefits 132,767 124,586 Provisions 20,894 18,309 Deferred revenue 7,628 8,672 Other liabilities 37,220 7,384 Derivative financial instruments 1 660 Deferred tax liabilities 9,929 20,961 Total non-current liabilities 1,001,932 973,354 Loans and borrowings 5,132 5,194 Lease liabilities 6,886 6,212 Short-term bank debt 13,937 10,435 Deferred revenue 16,294 17,323 Other liabilities 104,858 82,711 Trade and other payables 286,212 234,234 Derivative financial instruments 8,160 3,781 Advance payments from customers 140,003 124,079 Current tax liability 32,076 21,277 Provisions 13,724 10,838 Total current liabilities 627,282 516,084 Total liabilities 1,629,214 1,489,438 Total equity and liabilities 2,224,606 2,039,589

AMG Critical Materials N.V. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows For the six months ended June 30 In thousands of US dollars 2025 2024 Unaudited Unaudited Cash from (used in) operating activities Profit (loss) for the period 18,335 (24,627) Adjustments to reconcile net profit (loss) to net cash flows: Non-cash: Income tax expense 7,716 13,828 Depreciation and amortization 31,881 28,119 Asset impairment expense 1,784 - Net finance cost 23,744 22,070 Share of loss of associates and joint ventures 2,493 1,739 Loss on sale or disposal of property, plant and equipment 16 54 Equity-settled share-based payment transactions 4,428 3,039 Movement in provisions, pensions, and government grants 4,089 (4,299) Working capital, deferred revenue adjustments, and other (58,336) (37,313) Cash generated from operating activities 36,150 2,610 Finance costs paid, net (17,795) (14,670) Income tax paid (15,975) (12,129) Net cash from (used in) operating activities 2,380 (24,189) Cash used in investing activities Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 23 11 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangibles (32,089) (59,235) Investments in associates and joint ventures (2,691) (21,363) Change in restricted cash (62) 33 Capitalized borrowing cost paid (7,802) (7,666) Other (24) (14) Net cash used in investing activities (42,645) (88,234)

AMG Critical Materials N.V. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (continued) For the six months ended June 30 In thousands of US dollars 2025 2024 Unaudited Unaudited Cash (used in) from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of debt 2,819 100,000 Payment of transaction costs related to debt - (2,483) Repayment of loans and borrowings (2,694) (4,591) Net repurchase of common shares (120) (688) Dividends paid (7,234) (6,968) Dividends paid to non-controlling interest (362) (1,038) Payment of lease liabilities (3,280) (3,222) Purchase of non-controlling interest (1,281) - Net cash (used in) from financing activities (12,152) 81,010 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (52,417) (31,413) Cash and cash equivalents at January 1 294,254 345,308 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held 19,903 (6,370) Cash and cash equivalents at June 30 261,740 307,525

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

This press release contains regulated information as defined in the Dutch Financial Markets Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht).

About AMG

AMG's mission is to provide critical materials and related process technologies to advance a less carbon-intensive world. To this end, AMG is focused on the production and development of energy storage materials such as lithium, vanadium, and tantalum. In addition, AMG's products include highly engineered systems to reduce CO 2 in aerospace engines, as well as critical materials addressing CO 2 reduction in a variety of other end use markets.

AMG's Lithium segment spans the lithium value chain, reducing the CO 2 footprint of both suppliers and customers. AMG's Vanadium segment is the world's market leader in recycling vanadium from oil refining residues, spanning the Company's vanadium, titanium, and chrome businesses. AMG's Technologies segment is the established world market leader in advanced metallurgy and provides equipment engineering to the aerospace engine sector globally. It serves as the engineering home for the Company's fast-growing LIVA batteries, NewMOX SAS formed to service the nuclear fuel market, and spans AMG's mineral processing operations in graphite, antimony, and silicon metal.

With approximately 3,600 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, and Sri Lanka, and has sales and customer service offices in Japan (www.amg-nv.com).

For further information, please contact:

AMG Critical Materials N.V.+49 176 1000 73 14

Thomas Swoboda

tswoboda@amg-nv.com

