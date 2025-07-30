Silver Scott Mines Inc.: CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Peach vs Eggplant The Ultimate Meme Coin Showdown Begins!

Live link to RivalMEMEcoins.com added

The Internet's Most Anticipated Food Fight Goes Digital - Pick Your Side: Team PeachHim or Team EggplantHer at RivalMemeCoins.com

FRANKLIN, NEW JERSEY / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC Pink:SILS) today announced that RivalMemeCoins.com is now ready. The digital battleground is set, the armies are forming, and only one question remains: Are you a juicy peach person or do you stan the mighty eggplant?

Today marks the beginning of the most deliciously ridiculous rivalry in crypto history. The Rival Meme Nexus has officially launched Phase 1 of the epic showdown between $PEACHHIM and $EGGPLANTHER - two meme coins destined to duke it out for ultimate internet supremacy.

This isn't just about coins. This is about identity. This is about choosing your fighter in the greatest food-based proxy war ever conceived. Will you join the sweet, fuzzy rebellion of Team PeachHim, or pledge allegiance to the smooth, sophisticated forces of Team EggplantHer?

THE SIDES ARE DRAWN:

TEAM PEACHHIM - "Sweet Victory Awaits"

For the bold, the juicy, the naturally sweet souls

Motto: "Peachy Keen, Crypto Clean"

Battle Cry: "FUZZ THE SYSTEM!"

TEAM EGGPLANTHER - "Purple Reign Supreme"

For the sophisticated, the mysterious, the versatile legends

Motto: "Smooth Moves, Big Grooves"

Battle Cry: "AUBERGINE SUPREME!"

SOCIAL MEDIA ARSENAL - LOCK AND LOAD YOUR PROFILES:

X (Twitter) Hashtags: ChooseYourFighter PeachHimVsEggplantHer MemeWarfare CryptoFoodFight TeamPeachHim TeamEggplantHer RivalMemeNexus PeachyOrPurple FoodCoinsUnite MemeSupremacy

TikTok Hashtags: PeachHimArmy EggplantHerNation MemeRivalry CryptoDance FoodFight2025 PickASide PeachTok EggplantTok MemeWarDance CoinBattle

Instagram Bio Tags: Team PeachHim Warrior | EggplantHer Loyalist | Meme War Veteran | RivalMemeNexus Fighter | Diamond Hands, Fruity Hearts | Phase 1 Survivor

Week 1 Mission: Choose your side, update your socials, and spread the word. The revolution starts with YOU picking a fighter!

About Peachhim.com:

This is a website dedicated to enhancing and improving the sexual health and overall well-being of women. Expert tips from professionals and practitioners across a diverse landscape of experience. On the site women can find do at home blood tests to check hormone levels and other health concerns, prescriptions to help improve sex drive, supplements to bring them back into balance, a host of accessories and an expert panel where they can submit questions to Jill Dictrow, LFTMT and others.

About Eggplanther.com:

This site is dedicated to men's health and sexual well-being. A stigma free zone where men can learn about themselves and be better partners without judgement. The site will have experts giving advice and tips as well as answering questions from time to time. Men can buy at home blood tests, supplements, prescriptions for erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation, hair loss and other things.

About Silver Scott Health

Silver Scott Health, Inc. Is a division of Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC Pink:SILS). The Company's mission is to create affordable healthcare options across the spectrums of care for Americans. The Company looks to fill in the gaps that large companies deem unprofitable and unworthy of attention. The company is redeveloping www.affordabletelehealthplan.com and has plans for additional healthcare launches this year.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected and projected. Words such as expects, believes, anticipates, intends, estimates, seeks and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements with respect to revenues, earnings, performance, strategies, prospects and other aspects of the businesses of Silver Scott Mines are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Contact:

Stuart Fine

Investors@silverscottmines.com

908-356-9852

SOURCE: Silver Scott Mines Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/correction-from-source-peach-vs-eggplant-the-ultimate-meme-coin-show-1054877