Silver Scott Mines Inc: Silver Scott Mines, Inc. Announces Launch of Planned Crypto Trading Platform with Access to 190 Top Tokens

FRANKLIN, NEW JERSEY / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2025 / Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC Pink:SILS), a diversified blockchain technology and healthtech development company, is pleased to announce its entry into the rapidly growing digital asset trading sector with the planned launch of its own cryptocurrency trading platform. The new platform, SilverScottExchange.com will offer users access to 190 of the most actively traded and highest-performing tokens in the market, with the infrastructure and licensing in place to add new tokens as market demand evolves.

This milestone marks a significant expansion of the Company's digital strategy and provides a gateway for mainstream and retail investors to access the crypto economy under a compliant and easy-to-use framework.

The new exchange will eventually feature full integration with YourCryptoETF.com, the Company's token-bundling tool currently in beta that allows users to create and invest in diversified crypto "buckets" with a single click. This makes it simpler than ever for both experienced traders and crypto-curious investors to build portfolios aligned with their interests, whether focused on DeFi, AI, gaming, or ESG-aligned digital assets.

"We're not just entering the crypto space-we're building a platform that lowers the barrier to entry for everyday investors while giving power users the tools they expect," said Stuart Fine, CEO of Silver Scott Mines. "By integrating our YourCryptoETF.com engine, we are redefining how people think about and interact with digital assets-combining simplicity, transparency, and diversification in a way that's unique to our offering."

The Company expects the platform to go live in Q3 2025, with beta testing beginning in August. Investors are encouraged to sign up for the YourCryptoETF.com beta to get the earliest access to the trading platform. Additional announcements will follow regarding token listings, wallet features, security integrations, and strategic partnerships. KYC will be handled by TrustNFT.io.

Silver Scott Mines, Inc. continues to reposition itself as a modern microcap innovator, leveraging its flexible structure to enter high-growth, next-gen sectors including asset tokenization, digital finance, and rare earth minerals through blockchain technology.

About Silver Scott Mines, Inc.

Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC Pink: SILS) is a diversified technology and software development company with interests in digital asset infrastructure, tokenized natural resources, fintech innovation and healthtech solutions. Through strategic development and acquisitions, the Company aims to build shareholder value across traditional and emerging sectors.

Learn more about our ETF platform: www.YourCryptoETF.com
Other sites owned by SILS: www.silverscotttoken.com www.RWAdirect.io www.peachhim.com Trustnft.io www.eggplanther.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected and projected. Words such as expects, believes, anticipates, intends, estimates, seeks and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements with respect to revenues, earnings, performance, strategies, prospects and other aspects of the businesses of Silver Scott Mines are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Investor Relations Contact:
Stuart Fine
CEO, Silver Scott Mines, Inc.
Email: Investors@silverscottmines.com

SOURCE: Silver Scott Mines Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/silver-scott-mines-inc.-otc-pink-sils-announces-launch-of-planned-cry-1050617

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
