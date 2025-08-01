Silver Scott Mines Inc: Silver Scott Mines, Inc. Announces Expiration of Final Series of Outstanding Warrants

FRANKLIN, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / August 1, 2025 / Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC Pink:SILS), an emerging company in digital assets, resource-backed tokenization and healthtech, today announced that the final outstanding series of warrants issued by the Company has officially expired.

This final expiration marks the complete removal of all warrant overhang associated with legacy capital raises. As a result, the Company's capital structure is now fully streamlined, with no remaining warrant liabilities.

"With the expiration of this last set of warrants, we have officially eliminated all dilution risk from prior financings," stated Stuart Fine, Chief Executive Officer of Silver Scott Mines. We are focused on delivering long-term value through our core operations and asset tokenization initiatives."

The Company recently announced key strategic developments, including the launch of its crypto trading platform, silverscottexchange.com and the upcoming integration of its YourCryptoETF.com service. In addition, SILS is continuing to pursue opportunities in the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs), including rare earth minerals and gold tailings, positioning the Company at the intersection of natural resources and digital finance. The company recently launched www.rivalmemecoins.com to support peachhim.com and eggplanther.com as part of its healthcare division.

About Silver Scott Mines, Inc.

Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC Pink: SILS) is a diversified company focused on blockchain integration in the mining and resource sectors and health tech initiatives. Through its portfolio of digital asset platforms and strategic partnerships, the Company is enabling the tokenization of real-world assets, providing retail and institutional investors access to commodities-backed blockchain investments. Its healthcare division is focused on helping the under-served and healthcare issues that have been stigmatized over the years publicly.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially due to factors such as market conditions, regulatory developments, or strategic shifts. Silver Scott Mines undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Stuart Fine

908-356-9852

SOURCE: Silver Scott Mines Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/silver-scott-mines-inc.-announces-expiration-of-final-series-of-outst-1055547