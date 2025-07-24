Silver Scott Mines Inc: Silver Scott Health Pioneers the Future of Sexual Wellness and Community with Launch of Dual MEME Coins: Peachhim and Eggplanther

FRANKLIN, NEW JERSEY / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / Silver Scott Health, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC PINK:SILS) and an innovator in healthtech and blockchain, today announced the simultaneous launch of two groundbreaking MEME coins: Peachhim Coin and Eggplanther Coin. Designed to champion stigma-free, digital-first wellness, each token fuels a secure, vibrant, and inclusive community-empowering women through Peachhim.com and men through Eggplanther.com.

A Dual Ecosystem for Sexual Wellness, Built on Crypto Culture

Peachhim.com, launched July 16, 2025, was established as a comprehensive, science-backed digital resource specifically for women's sexual health and intimacy. Overcoming long-standing taboos, the platform offers AI-personalized supplement regimens, hormone testing, expert-led educational content, and a robust online support community-all curated "by women, for women."

Now, with the official debut of Peachhim Coin, Silver Scott Health introduces the first MEME coin designed to reward engagement, increase access, and inspire women to participate in gamified wellness and community-driven campaigns. The coin can be used for exclusive discounts, NFT airdrops, community voting, and entry to real-world "Peach Parties," further closing the gender gap in digital sexual wellness.

Eggplanther.com, officially launched July 7, 2025, brings a new era of confidential, holistic sexual wellness support to men-eschewing the status quo of prescription quick-fixes for a fully personalized, clinically guided experience. The platform delivers at-home testing, custom vitamin packs, and access to licensed professionals-all in a private, respectful space that puts whole-body health at the forefront.

Eggplanther Coin now empowers users to participate in a dynamic, male-focused wellness community. Coin holders gain early access to new services, exclusive "Eggplanther Underground" events, NFT collectibles, and unique opportunities to compete in high-energy cross-community activities.

A Viral-First, Community Rivalry: Battle of the MEME Coins

To celebrate this unprecedented dual launch, Silver Scott Health will host the "Battle of the Memes"-an integrated marketing and events series spanning city-based pop-ups, digital scavenger hunts, meme creation challenges, and cross-platform voting wars. Both coins are engineered to foster friendly rivalry and collaboration:

Geocached NFT treasure hunts

Daily meme contests pitting Peachhim and Eggplanther communities head-to-head

City-specific events in NYC, Miami, Chicago, Austin, and more

Special edition NFTs and in-app experiences unlocked only by holding both coins

"We're merging healthcare, blockchain, and meme culture to build not just platforms, but movements-where anyone, regardless of gender, can feel safe, inspired, and in control of their wellness journey," said Stuart Fine, CEO of Silver Scott Mines and Silver Scott Health. "Peachhim and Eggplanther Coins are the first digital currencies designed for real community, real rewards, and real change in sexual wellness."

About Silver Scott Health

Silver Scott Health, Inc., a subsidiary of Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC PINK: SILS), develops advanced healthtech and decentralized wellness solutions for underserved populations. Its mission: close the gap in sexual health and self-care through innovation, privacy, and empowered communities.

