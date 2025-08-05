Silver Scott Mines Inc: Battle of the Meme Coins Heats Up: PeachHim vs. EggplantHer Launches the Internet's Tastiest Crypto Showdown

FRANKLIN, NEW JERSEY / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / Silver Scott Mines, Inc.'s (OTC Pink:SILS) Rivalmemecoins.com has announced thehttps://pr.report/cygx ultimate Memecoin Battle, igniting a community rivalry between PeachHim.com and EggplantHer.com-the two wellness-driven meme coins sweeping crypto and pop culture! In partnership with Peachhim.com, Eggplanther.com, SeedlessWallet.com, and SilverScottExchange.com, the campaign launches a series of social capital-building tasks designed to bring new energy, rewards, and attention to both teams

How to Join the Meme Food Fight:RivalMemeCoin.com

Step 1: Choose your side at RivalMemeCoin.com-are you Team PeachHim ("Peachy Keen, Crypto Clean") or Team EggplantHer ("Purple Reign Supreme")?

Step 2: Complete missions to earn meme coins, NFTs, wellness perks, and Silver Scott Tokens!

Earn Easy Rewards for the Following Tasks:

Sign up at SeedlessWallet.com-get 10 Silver Scott Tokens and 100 meme coin tokens for your team.

Join the official Telegram group-instantly earn 50 meme coin tokens.

For every friend you recruit to join the Telegram battle, you'll snag 25 meme coin tokens, up to 2,500.

Enter the daily meme contest-post your Peach/Eggplant meme for a shot at bonus tokens.

Log into Telegram and check in for 5 days straight-receive a 100-token streak bonus!

Take part in digital or city-based NFT treasure hunts for rare collectibles and tokens.

Post a short "Why I Chose My Team" video in Telegram or on TikTok for more tokens and limited NFT airdrops.

Vote in weekly meme battles, quizzes, or team polls in Telegram.

Complete minigames, wellness or supplement challenges from Peachhim.com or Eggplanther.com and share your progress for extra tokens.

Refer followers via Instagram or X and earn NFT collectibles when friends join Telegram!

Be among the first to beta test SilverScottExchange.com and claim bonus Silver Scott Tokens.

Write an original Peach/Eggplant team chant-top submissions are rewarded and featured.

Join AMA sessions with health and crypto experts-bonus tokens go to the first 50 participants with questions.

Special Grand Prize:

All community members participating in multiple activities get entered in a random drawing for a 100,000 Silver Scott Token grand prize and rare NFT geodrops, courtesy of SeedlessWallet.com.

About RivalMemeCoin.com:

RivalMemeCoin.com pits two creative, wellness-inspired meme coins against each other as a new way to drive engagement, fun, and real-world rewards. This campaign, driven by the communities at Peachhim.com and Eggplanther.com, celebrates community, diversity, and gamified health, powered by Silver Scott Mines and the next-generation Seedless Wallet.

About Silver Scott Mines, Inc.

Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC Pink: SILS) is a diversified technology and software development company with interests in digital asset infrastructure, tokenized natural resources, fintech innovation and healthtech solutions. Through strategic development and acquisitions, the Company aims to build shareholder value across traditional and emerging sectors.

Learn more about our ETF platform: www.YourCryptoETF.com

Learn more about our seedless crypto wallet: www.seedlesswallet.com

Other sites owned by SILS: www.silverscotttoken.com www.RWAdirect.io www.peachhim.com Trustnft.io www.eggplanther.com www.rivalmemecoins.com

