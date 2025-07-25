Anzeige
Freitag, 25.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
WKN: A0YJ3P | ISIN: US8281311022
Silver Scott Mines Inc: Revolutionary Seedless Wallet Launches with "Remember Me" Campaign, Offering 100,000 Silver Scott Token Grand Prize

The wallet that remembers you, not the other way around, debuts with innovative airdrop campaign and geodrop NFT experiences

FRANKLIN, NEW JERSEY / ACCESS Newswire / July 25, 2025 / Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC PInk:SILS) Today announced the official launch of Seedless Wallet, a groundbreaking cryptocurrency wallet that eliminates the complexity of seed phrase management while maintaining institutional-grade security. The launch coincides with the "Remember Me" campaign, featuring Silver Scott Token airdrops worth up to 100,000 tokens and exclusive NFT geodrops in major cities worldwide.

Seedless Wallet addresses the primary barrier to cryptocurrency adoption: the intimidating complexity of traditional wallet management. By implementing innovative authentication methods, users can access their digital assets securely without memorizing or storing complicated seed phrases.

"Traditional wallets put the burden of security on users who are already overwhelmed by the complexity of cryptocurrency," said Stuart Fine, CEO of Seedless Wallet. "We've flipped the script - our wallet remembers you, so you don't have to remember it. This is the future of accessible cryptocurrency management."

Launch Campaign Highlights:

  • Grand prize of 100,000 Silver Scott Tokens awarded randomly

  • Tiered reward system from 10 to 5,000 tokens based on participation

  • Social media integration across X, Instagram, and TikTok

  • Exclusive geodrop NFTs in major tech hubs and crypto conferences

  • Community building through friend referrals and ecosystem participation

The Silver Scott Token ecosystem represents a new paradigm in utility tokens, with growing adoption across multiple platforms and applications. Participants can earn tokens through various activities including wallet setup, social media engagement, and ecosystem participation.

Key Features of Seedless Wallet:

  • No seed phrase requirement for account recovery

  • Biometric and multi-factor authentication

  • Cross-platform synchronization

  • Institutional-grade security architecture

  • Seamless integration with major blockchain networks

The "Remember Me" campaign launches with a comprehensive social media strategy designed to educate users about wallet security while building a vibrant community. Participants who complete basic tasks earn entry into the grand prize drawing, with additional rewards for community engagement and ecosystem participation.

Geodrop NFTs represent unique, location-based collectibles that can only be claimed by users in specific geographic locations. These one-of-a-kind digital assets provide utility within the Silver Scott Token ecosystem and serve as proof of participation in the launch campaign.

About Seedless Wallet Seedless Wallet is developed by a team of security experts and blockchain developers committed to making cryptocurrency accessible to everyone. The company's mission is to eliminate the barriers between users and their digital assets while maintaining the highest standards of security and privacy.

For more information about Seedless Wallet and the "Remember Me" campaign, visit www.seedlesswallet.com or follow @SeedlessWallet on social media. For more information on the Silver Scott Token, visit www.silverscotttoken.com

Current sites that will be taking Silver Scott Tokens:
www.peachhim.com
www.eggplanther.com
www.affordabletelehealthplan.com

Future sites that will be taking the Silver Scott Tokens:
trustnft.io
healthtrustnft.com
Weed.trustnft.io
NFThero.io
Momymode.com
FriendsGroove.com
RWAdirect.io

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected and projected. Words such as expects, believes, anticipates, intends, estimates, seeks and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements with respect to revenues, earnings, performance, strategies, prospects and other aspects of the businesses of Silver Scott Mines are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:
Stuart Fine
CEO
908-356-9852

SOURCE: Silver Scott Mines Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/revolutionary-seedless-wallet-launches-with-%22remember-me%22-campaign-of-1052912

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
