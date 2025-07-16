Silver Scott Mines Inc.: Silver Scott Health, Inc Announces the Launch of Peachhim.com - A Bold New Platform for Women's Sexual Health and Wellness

FRANKLIN, NEW JERSEY / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / Silver Scott Health, Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC PINK:SILS), an innovative healthtech and blockchain development company, proudly announces the launch of Peachhim.com - a comprehensive digital platform dedicated to supporting the sexual health, intimacy, and overall wellness of women.

Accessible now, Peachhim.com offers a science-backed, stigma-free space designed to empower women with the tools, education, and support they need to take control of their sexual health journeys.

From personalized hormone testing to curated supplement plans, educational resources, and professional consultations, Peachhim.com addresses the full spectrum of women's sexual health and intimacy concerns - topics long underserved in both traditional and digital healthcare markets.

"Peachhim.com is more than a website - it's a movement," said Stuart Fine, CEO of Silver Scott Mines and Silver Scott Health. "We believe that women deserve a safe, informed, and shame-free space to talk about their bodies, their needs, and their desires. Peachhim.com is a vital step toward closing the gender gap in sexual wellness. All the information and advice will come from female leaders and experts"

Peachhim.com will feature:

At-home hormone and wellness testing

AI-personalized supplement regimens

Expert insights from female-focused health and sex professionals

Real stories and community-driven content

Products supporting intimacy, balance, and self-confidence

Silver Scott Mines, through its strategic development arm, continues to identify and support digital wellness platforms with strong social and market relevance. Following the success of recent ventures, the company sees Peachhim.com as a powerful extension of its health-forward portfolio.

To learn more, visit www.peachhim.com

About Silver Scott Health

Silver Scott Health, Inc. Is a division of Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC Pink:SILS). The Company's mission is to create affordable healthcare options across the spectrums of care for Americans. The Company looks to fill in the gaps that large companies deem unprofitable and unworthy of attention. The company is redeveloping www.affordabletelehealthplan.com and has plans for additional healthcare launches this year.

About Silver Scott Mines, Inc.

Silver Scott Mines, Inc. is a diversified development company focused on the growth and management of innovative ventures in digital health, wellness, technology, and sustainability. By identifying underserved markets and investing in solutions that matter, Silver Scott Mines is building a portfolio of forward-thinking, impact-driven companies.

Contact:

Stuart Fine

Investors@silverscottmines.com

908-356-9852 SOURCE: Silver Scott Mines Inc.

