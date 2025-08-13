Silver Scott Mines Inc: Ashley Jelks, Founder of High Priestess Life, Joins Peachhim.com and Eggplanther.com as Expert Contributor; High Priestess Products to Be Featured Across Both Platforms

FRANKLIN, NEW JERSEY / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / Silver Scott Health, Inc., the healthcare subsidiary of Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC Pink:SILS) is proud to announce that that Ashley Jelks, the visionary founder of High Priestess Life-a pioneering Black woman-owned cannabis sexual wellness and lifestyle brand-will be joining Peachhim.com and Eggplanther.com as an expert contributor. In addition, High Priestess's acclaimed line of herbal wellness products will soon be available across both sites.

Stuart Fine, CEO of Silver Scott Health, Inc., stated, "We are extremely pleased to have added another well-respected contributor to our sites. Having such a diverse group of experts willing to join us as we build out these platforms proves that we are building this platform the right way. Having Ashley's unique understanding of herbalism and its incorporation into life and the benefits it adds in the bedroom is blessing to our customers."

Jelks, a polymathic engineer, trained herbalist, wellness practitioner, and entrepreneur, brings a signature depth of knowledge and holistic approach informed by years of experience in plant-based healing, sexuality, and spiritual wellness. Her guidance-rooted in ancestral herbal traditions and modern science-has established High Priestess as a leader in holistic, pleasure-centered self-care.

High Priestess offers a range of products harnessing the synergy of time-honored herbal medicine and full-spectrum CBD, including CBD oil drops, herbal smoke blends, teas, and intimacy oils designed to support sexual health, menstrual well-being, restful sleep, and everyday balance12. As an expert contributor, Jelks will provide monthly features and advice on intimacy, modern wellness, sexuality, and self-acceptance, tailored for the Peachhim and Eggplanther communities.

By welcoming Jelks and her products, Peachhim.com-a hub for women's sexual health-and Eggplanther.com-a leading men's wellness resource-continue their shared mission to destigmatize conversations around pleasure, relationships, and inclusive wellbeing for all. Visitors to both sites will soon be able to access Jelks's insights, explore High Priestess products, and submit confidential questions for expert commentary.

For updates, product launches, and upcoming content from Ashley Jelks, visit Peachhim.com and Eggplanther.com.

