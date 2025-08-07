Silver Scott Mines Inc.: Recruiting Season is Open - Build Your Meme Army!

The Sides Are Chosen, Now It's Time to Rally the Troops

FRANKLIN, NEW JERSEY / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC Pink:SILS) today announced that at RivalMEMECoins.com we are one week in and the lines are drawn deeper than a TikTok comment section! Team PeachHim.com and Team EggplantHer.com have emerged from Phase 1 with their battle standards flying high, and now it's time for Phase 2: THE GREAT MOBILIZATION.

This week isn't about choosing sides anymore - it's about building the strongest, most memeable army the internet has ever seen. Your mission, should you choose to accept it: RECRUIT, ENGAGE, AND AMPLIFY.

MOBILIZATION OBJECTIVES:

Operation Viral Spread: Share memes, convert friends, dominate group chats

Social Media Blitz: Flood timelines with your team's propaganda

Community Building: Form alliances, create content, establish dominance

Intelligence Gathering: Scout enemy movements, report back to HQ

THIS WEEK'S BATTLE TACTICS:

For Team PeachHim:

Drop peachy memes in every Discord you're in

Convert at least 3 friends to the fuzzy side

Create PeachHim TikToks with the dance challenge

Infiltrate enemy comment sections with peach emojis

For Team EggplantHer:

Deploy sophisticated eggplant content across all platforms

Recruit smooth operators to join the purple revolution

Launch coordinated Instagram story campaigns

Establish eggplant supremacy in Reddit threads

UPDATED SOCIAL ARSENAL:

X Hashtags: MobilizeNow ArmyBuilding PeachRecruits EggplantEnlisted Phase2Active MemeArmyStrong RecruitmentDrive ViralWarfare TeamGrowth BattleReady

TikTok Content Ideas: Army recruitment videos, "Why I chose [team]" testimonials, battle prep dances, friend conversion challenges

Instagram Stories: Team recruitment posts, "Join my army" CTAs, behind-the-scenes army building, progress tracking

About Silver Scott Mines, Inc.

Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC Pink: SILS)

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected and projected. Words such as expects, believes, anticipates, intends, estimates, seeks and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements with respect to revenues, earnings, performance, strategies, prospects and other aspects of the businesses of Silver Scott Mines are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Media and Investor Contact:

Stuart Fine

Silver Scott Mines, Inc.

Stuart Fine
Silver Scott Mines, Inc.
908-356-9852

