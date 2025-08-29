Silver Scott Mines Inc: Silver Scott Mines, Inc. Highlights Strategic Vision in Exclusive Interview with The Wall Street Analyzer

FRANKLIN, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / August 29, 2025 / Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC Pink:SILS) ("SILS" or the "Company"), a diversified technology and acquisitions-driven company with interests in tokenized natural resources, digital asset infrastructure, fintech, and healthtech, today announced that its CEO, Stuart Fine, was featured in an exclusive interview with The Wall Street Analyzer published August 28, 2025. In the interview, CEO Fine outlines the Company's long-term strategy, recent milestones, and path toward building sustainable shareholder value across emerging sectors. Wall Street Analyzer interview will be available online for the next 2 days. The link expires on Sunday.

Interview Spotlight: Vision, Diversification, and Value Creation

In the in-depth conversation, Mr. Fine discusses:

SILS's evolution from diversified holdings into high-growth verticals such as digital asset platforms and tokenized real-world assets.

Expansion of the Company's healthtech footprint and innovation in fintech infrastructure.

Focus on disciplined acquisitions that generate revenue and minimize dilution for long-term investor alignment.

Building Momentum: Key Recent Milestones

First Profitable Quarter in Years - SILS delivered its inaugural profitable results in Q2 2025, achieving approximately $55,000 in revenue and $14,819 in net income - an encouraging turnaround from prior losses.

Strategic Acquisition : Acquired AffordableTelehealthplan.com in an all-stock deal, bolstering SILS's healthtech presence.

Product and Platform Innovation : Launched a planned crypto trading platform granting access to 190 top tokens, SilverScottExchange.com. Redesigned and relaunched its corporate and healthcare websites - including SilverScottMines.com and Eggplanther.com - to better showcase its fintech, blockchain, and healthtech initiatives.



What Micro-Cap Investors Should Know

Diversified Growth Strategy : SILS is not wed solely to one industry-investors gain exposure to fintech, healthcare, tokenization, and fractional ownership assets.

Capital-Efficiency : All-stock deals and reinvested CEO compensation demonstrate the Company's commitment to prudent cash use and minimizing dilution.

Tangible Traction : From profitability to live platforms and website rollouts, SILS is delivering tangible milestones.

Transparent Communication: The interview provides rare visibility into leadership's strategic thought-process, ideal for micro-cap investors seeking clarity and confidence.

About Silver Scott Mines, Inc.

Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC Pink: SILS) is a diversified technology and software development company with interests in digital asset infrastructure, tokenized natural resources, fintech innovation and healthtech solutions. Through strategic development and acquisitions, the Company aims to build shareholder value across traditional and emerging sectors.

Learn more about our ETF platform: www.YourCryptoETF.com

Learn more about our seedless crypto wallet: www.seedlesswallet.com

Trade crypto here: www.silverscottexchange.com

Other sites owned by SILS: www.silverscotttoken.com

www.peachhim.com

Trustnft.io

www.eggplanther.com

www.rivalmemecoins.com

