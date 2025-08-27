Silver Scott Mines Inc.: Silver Scott Mines, Inc. Strengthens Growth Strategy with Appointment of Dr. Elliot Justin, Renowned Physician, Innovator, and Entrepreneur, to Advisory Board

FRANKLIN, NEW JERSEY / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC PINK:SILS) today announced the appointment of Dr. Elliot Justin, MD, FACEP, to its Advisory Board - a move that underscores the Company's commitment to building high-value ventures in the rapidly expanding health and wellness technology sector. This strategic addition is expected to help accelerate revenue-generating opportunities, open new partnership channels, and position the Company for potential market expansion in both domestic and international arenas.

Dr. Justin is the founder and CEO of FirmTech, Inc., a pioneering sexual health technology company dedicated to enhancing men's sexual performance and overall wellness through innovative, science-backed devices. His leadership at FirmTech reflects a unique ability to identify underserved markets, create disruptive medical technology, and bring products from concept to commercialization - qualities that align directly with Silver Scott Mines' growth-focused business model.

A board-certified emergency physician, Dr. Justin's career spans founding and successfully exiting multiple ventures, including SwiftMD, a leading telemedicine provider, and Pegasus Emergency Group, a regional physician group practice. Under his guidance, FirmTech has been recognized for blending cutting-edge health technology with a mission to improve quality of life, performance, and longevity.

"We are honored to welcome Dr. Elliot Justin to our Advisory Board," said Stuart Fine, CEO of Silver Scott Mines, Inc. "His proven track record in building successful companies, deep understanding of medical technology, and commitment to innovation align perfectly with our expansion strategy. We expect his insight to directly support our pursuit of high-growth opportunities that can enhance shareholder value."

"I am excited to join the Silver Scott Mines Advisory Board and contribute to a company that values vision, innovation, and impact," said Dr. Justin. "I look forward to collaborating with the leadership team to explore new opportunities that can deliver measurable benefits for the company, its shareholders, and the communities it serves."

Stuart Fine, CEO added, "We are very excited to be adding Dr. Justin's FirmTech device to our Eggplanther.com and Peachhim.com websites. Aside from its ability to improve male sexual health, the predictive nature of the technology is equally impressive. I learned more about my health in the hour-long conversation with Dr. Justin than I have seeing any of my physicians."

About FirmTech, Inc.

FirmTech is an innovative sexual health technology company dedicated to improving men's sexual performance, health, and wellness through medically informed, research-based devices. The company's flagship product, The FirmTech Performance Ring, combines comfort with precision tracking technology, allowing men and their healthcare providers to monitor and optimize sexual health. FirmTech's mission is to break down stigma, improve quality of life, and empower men to take control of their sexual wellness. For more information, visit www.myfirmtech.com .

About Silver Scott Mines, Inc.

Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC Pink: SILS) is a diversified technology and software development company with interests in digital asset infrastructure, tokenized natural resources, fintech innovation and healthtech solutions. Through strategic development and acquisitions, the Company aims to build shareholder value across traditional and emerging sectors.

Learn more about our ETF platform: www.YourCryptoETF.com

Learn more about our seedless crypto wallet: www.seedlesswallet.com

Trade crypto here: www.silverscottexchange.com

Other sites owned by SILS: www.silverscotttoken.com www.RWAdirect.io www.peachhim.com Trustnft.io www.eggplanther.com www.rivalmemecoins.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's future growth and expansion, anticipated benefits from advisory board appointments, and other non-historical statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the Company's industry, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by management. Readers are cautioned that such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

