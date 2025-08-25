Silver Scott Mines Inc: Silver Scott Mines, Inc. Unveils Redesigned Corporate and Healthcare Websites: SilverScottMines.com & Eggplanther.com

FRANKLIN, NEW JERSEY / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2025 / Silver Scott Mines, Inc., (OTC Pink:SILS) a diversified technology and health-tech innovator, today announced the full redesign and relaunch of its flagship websites: SilverScottMines.com and Eggplanther.com.

This revamp underscores the Company's commitment to digital transformation and enhanced engagement across its expanding multi-sector platform portfolio.

Highlights of the redesigned platforms:

SilverScottMines.com - Features a refreshed, modern interface with enhanced navigation and transparency into SILS's evolving initiatives, from blockchain innovation and RWA (Real-World Asset) tokenization to digital mineral assets and fintech services.

Eggplanther.com - The updated site offers improved user experience, inclusive design, and enriched content dedicated to the Company's healthcare ventures, reinforcing its focus on accessible, wellness-centered digital offerings.

"These redesigned platforms provide not just a facelift, but a more intuitive and informative gateway to who we are and where we're headed," said Stuart Fine, CEO of Silver Scott Mines, Inc. "Our refreshed online presence reflects the organization's strategic evolution-from real-world asset tokenization and digital exchanges to innovative health-tech services-all under one dynamic brand."

Strategic Context and Recent Milestones:

Earlier this month, the Company marked a key structural milestone with the expiration of its final series of warrants , eliminating all dilution risk and streamlining its capital base Digital Journal.

In recent months, SILS has also expanded its digital infrastructure by launching its upcoming crypto exchange platform, SilverScottExchange.com, with YourCryptoETF.com in beta, and accelerating development of its Real-World Asset tokenization ecosystem via RWADirect.io Stock Titan Nasdaq.

Looking Forward:

With its polished digital presence, Silver Scott Mines is better positioned to engage stakeholders, investors, and end users across its flagship platforms. The Company looks forward to leveraging these updated sites to drive future growth in blockchain fintech, health-tech, and resource-backed tokenization.

About Silver Scott Mines, Inc.

Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC Pink:SILS) is a publicly traded, diversified technology company headquartered in Franklin, NJ. The Company develops and acquires businesses in blockchain infrastructure, tokenization of natural assets, cryptocurrency trading platforms, and health-tech solutions-positioning itself at the intersection of digital finance, wellness, and innovation.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the Company's future financial condition, business strategy, plans and objectives, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Stuart Fine, CEO

Silver Scott Mines, Inc.

Telephone: 908-356-9852

SOURCE: Silver Scott Mines, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/silver-scott-mines-inc.-otc-pink-sils-unveils-redesigned-corporate-an-1064765