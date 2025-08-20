Silver Scott Mines Inc: Silver Scott Health, Inc. Welcomes Renowned Sexual Wellness Blogger Carly S. to the Expert Panel for Eggplanther.com and Peachhim.com

FRANKLIN, NEW JERSEY / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2025 / Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC Pink:SILS) ("Silver Scott" or the "Company") today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Silver Scott Health, Inc., has added acclaimed sexual wellness blogger and industry authority Carly S. to the expert panels of its flagship e-commerce platforms Eggplanther.com and Peachhim.com.

Carly S., founder of the popular blog Dildo or Dildon't, is recognized as a leading voice in the sexual wellness industry. Known for her in-depth, candid, and engaging reviews of pleasure products for both men and women, Carly has built a loyal following by blending humor, expertise, and a no-nonsense approach to product evaluation. Her work spans product testing, industry trend analysis, and education on sexual health and wellness.

As part of the Eggplanther.com and Peachhim.com expert panels, Ms. S will contribute articles, guides, and product reviews, giving consumers insider insight into the latest sexual wellness innovations. She will also participate in Q&A sessions and curated product selections, helping customers make informed and comfortable purchasing decisions.

"Carly's expertise and voice are exactly what our customers value - trusted, informed, and refreshingly real," said Stuart Fine, CEO of Silver Scott Mines, Inc. "Adding her to our expert team enhances our credibility in the marketplace and positions Eggplanther.com and Peachhim.com as go-to destinations for consumers seeking both products and guidance they can trust."

This appointment further strengthens Silver Scott Health's commitment to providing accessible, judgment-free sexual wellness resources. Eggplanther.com specializes in innovative male sexual health products, while Peachhim.com curates premium offerings for pleasure and intimacy for women. All genders are welcome. Together, they represent the Company's growing footprint in the rapidly expanding global sexual wellness market.

About Carly S.

Carly S. is a prominent sexual wellness content creator and the founder of Dildo or Dildon't, a blog known for its honest, witty, and comprehensive product reviews. Her work has helped millions of readers make more informed choices about pleasure products, breaking down stigma and encouraging open, healthy conversations about sexuality.

About Silver Scott Health, Inc.

Silver Scott Health, Inc., a division of Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC Pink:SILS), operates Eggplanther.com and Peachhim.com, two fast-growing online platforms in the sexual wellness sector. The company focuses on delivering premium, thoughtfully curated products alongside expert guidance to promote healthy, satisfying intimate lives.

About Silver Scott Mines, Inc.

Silver Scott Mines, Inc. is a diversified blockchain development company with interests spanning mining, health and wellness, and digital commerce. Through its Silver Scott Health division, the Company is expanding into high-growth consumer markets with e-commerce platforms that combine expert advice and premium products.

