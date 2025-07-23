Silver Scott Mines Inc: Jill Dictrow, LMFT, Joins Peachhim.com and Eggplanther.com as Monthly Columnist Offering Candid, Compassionate, and Culturally Relevant Relationship Advice

FRANKLIN, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / Silver Scott Health, Inc. a division of Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC Pink:SILS) is pleased to announce that renowned psychotherapist, media personality, and certified relationship expert Jill Dictrow, LMFT will be bringing her signature blend of wisdom, wit, and real-world advice to the readers of Peachhim.com and Eggplanther.com as a featured monthly columnist, the companies announced today.

With a clinical background that spans over a decade in private practice and therapeutic outreach - including counseling lifers in California prisons and starring as host of Discovery Life's Sex in Public - Dictrow offers a rare combination of psychological depth, empathy, and cultural awareness. Her columns will address everything from intimacy and identity to mental health and modern masculinity and femininity, often shaped by anonymous reader questions submitted through both sites.

"I'm thrilled to be contributing to platforms like Peachhim and Eggplanther that are committed to honest conversations about mental, emotional, and sexual wellness," said Dictrow. "We live in a time when people are craving connection and clarity - and I'm here for all of it: the awkward, the funny, the painful, and the transformational."

Peachhim.com, a hub for women's sexual health and wellness, and Eggplanther.com, a pioneering men's health and vitality resource, will publish Dictrow's insights in a cross-platform format. The partnership aims to normalize dialogue around mental health, aging, desire, relationships, and the challenges unique to both male and female audiences navigating life in today's digital age.

Dictrow brings a powerhouse résumé to the role. A licensed marriage and family therapist practicing in Los Angeles and via telehealth with Rula Mental Health, she has also provided therapy at institutions including San Quentin State Prison and the California Institution for Women. A long-time advocate for LGBTQ+ clients, she has held clinical roles at The Center in Long Beach and South Bay Center for Counseling. In parallel with her therapy work, she has a rich media background including writing, producing, and appearing in unscripted television and stage productions.

Visitors to Peachhim.com and Eggplanther.com will soon be able to submit questions confidentially for potential inclusion in future columns - ensuring that Dictrow's commentary is not only expert-driven but deeply rooted in the real concerns of the community.

For updates and upcoming articles, visit www.peachhim.com and www.eggplanther.com .

About Silver Scott Health

Silver Scott Health, Inc. Is a division of Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC Pink:SILS). The Company's mission is to create affordable healthcare options across the spectrums of care for Americans. The Company looks to fill in the gaps that large companies deem unprofitable and unworthy of attention. The company is redeveloping www.affordabletelehealthplan.com and has plans for additional healthcare launches this year.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected and projected. Words such as expects, believes, anticipates, intends, estimates, seeks and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements with respect to revenues, earnings, performance, strategies, prospects and other aspects of the businesses of Silver Scott Mines are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Media Contact:

Stuart Fine

Silver Scott Health

stuartfine@silverscottmines.com

908-356-9852

SOURCE: Silver Scott Mines Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/jill-dictrow-lmft-joins-peachhim.com-and-eggplanther.com-as-monthly-1051927