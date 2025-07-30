

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - French concessions and construction company Vinci SA (VCISY.PK), reported Wednesday that its first-half consolidated net income attributable to owners of the parent dropped to 1.896 billion euros, compared to 1.995 billion euros last year.



Earnings per share amounted to 3.34 euros, down from 3.46 euros last year.



Consolidated revenue in the first half rose 3.2% to 34.852 billion euors from 33.775 billion euros last year.



Revenue growth was driven by by Concessions and and Energy Solutions, which grew 8% and 6%, respectively.



Pierre Anjolras, VINCI's Chief Executive Officer, said: 'The economic performance of VINCI's businesses in the first half of 2025 mirrored that of previous years. Despite the turbulent macroeconomic and geopolitical environment, the Group posted a revenue growth, driven by Concessions and Energy Solutions (particularly abroad) as well as an increase in operating earnings across all businesses, in terms of both value and margin.'



'Net income was close to that seen in the first half of 2024, despite the significant increase in the French corporate income tax in 2025.'



