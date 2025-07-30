

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $107.5 million, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $65.0 million, or $0.63 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc reported adjusted earnings of $166.2 million or $1.65 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.50 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 16.5% to $687.5 million from $590.2 million last year.



Neurocrine Biosciences Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $107.5 Mln. vs. $65.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.06 vs. $0.63 last year. -Revenue: $687.5 Mln vs. $590.2 Mln last year.



