

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $289 million, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $277 million, or $1.42 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.1% to $1.276 billion from $1.149 billion last year.



American Water Works Company, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $289 Mln. vs. $277 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.48 vs. $1.42 last year. -Revenue: $1.276 Bln vs. $1.149 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News