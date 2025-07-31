

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French drug major Sanofi (SNY) reported Thursday significantly higher profit in its second quarter with higher net sales.For fiscal 2025, the company now projects sales growth at the upper end of its previous outlook.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2025, the company now expects sales to grow by a high single-digit percentage at constant exchange rates, compared to previously expected growth of mid-to-high single-digit.



Sanofi further confirmed the expectation of a strong business earnings per share rebound with growth at a low double-digit percentage at CER, before share buyback.



The company added that it intends to complete its 5 billion euros share buyback program in 2025. Of this, 80.3 percent has been repurchased to date.



Paul Hudson, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'We delivered strong performance in Q2 with 10.1 percent sales growth. Our nine newly launched medicines and vaccines grew by 47.3 percent. . Based on strong sales performance in H1, we are refining our 2025 sales guidance to the upper end of our previous range. At the same time, we confirm our guidance of a strong business EPS rebound, which now includes all expenses from newly acquired businesses.'



In the second quarter, net income attributable to equity holders of Sanofi surged to 3.94 billion euros from last year's 1.11 billion euros. Basic earnings per share were 3.24 euros, up from 0.89 euros a year ago.



The latest results included income from discontinued operations of 2.71 billion euros or 2.22 euros per share, compared to last year's 45 million euros or 0.04 euro per share.



On a continuing operations basis, net income increased to 1.24 billion euros or 1.02 euros per share from last year's 1.07 billion euros or 0.85 euro per share.



In the quarter, Business net income was 1.94 billion euros, down 0.6 percent from prior year's 1.95 billion euros. Business earnings per share, however, grew 1.6 percent to 1.59 euros from 1.56 euros a year ago.



Net sales were 9.994 billion euros, up 6 percent from prior year's 9.427 billion euros. Sales grew 10.1 percent at constant exchange rates.



