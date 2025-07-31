Anzeige
PR Newswire
31.07.2025 09:06 Uhr
Elsevier Limited: Elsevier introduces Reaxys AI Search, enabling faster and more accessible chemistry research through natural language discovery

  • With Reaxys AI Search, chemists and R&D teams can explore over 121 million chemistry documents, patents and peer-reviewed journal articles, unlocking more relevant insights faster and accelerating discovery
  • Reaxys AI Search avoids the need to construct complex keyword searches, making it invaluable for interdisciplinary research such as materials science, chemical engineering, and polymer science

LONDON, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elsevier, a global leader in advanced information and decision support in science and healthcare, introduces Reaxys AI Search, an innovative addition to the Reaxys platform that leverages AI-driven natural language processing to transform chemistry research. Reaxys is the first chemistry database to introduce natural language document search to enhance the discoverability of relevant documents as researchers navigate vast amounts of complex chemical research information.

Elsevier Limited Logo

Reaxys AI Search is especially impactful in interdisciplinary R&D fields such as materials science, chemical engineering, and polymer science, as it eliminates the need to construct complex keyword searches. Instead, Reaxys AI Search interprets user intent, handles spelling variations, abbreviations and synonyms, and returns the most relevant documents for each query. This means chemists, chemical and material engineers, polymer scientists, pharmaceutical and biotech professionals, academic researchers and other users spend less time searching for relevant insights and more time focusing on discovery and innovation.

Built on Reaxys' trusted and comprehensive database, Reaxys AI Search taps into over 121 million documents, including patents and peer-reviewed journal articles, to consistently deliver high levels of precision and recall in the answers it provides.

Reaxys AI Search, developed through testing with hundreds of chemists, is an important step in the AI transformation of Reaxys, following the release of the award-winning Reaxys Predictive Retrosynthesis. Future releases will see further refinements of the AI search options, along with advanced summarization capabilities.

Mirit Eldor, Managing Director, Life Sciences, Elsevier, said: "Reaxys AI Search marks a major step in making chemistry data more accessible and actionable. By enabling natural language queries, we aim to lower barriers for researchers across disciplines and experience levels to find the information they need faster and with greater confidence. Launching this early version allows us to deliver immediate value to researchers while gathering feedback to continually refine the solution as part of our commitment to innovation that helps advance human progress."

The early release version of Reaxys AI Search is available now to all Reaxys users. Users can access this feature within the existing platform alongside the existing structure and keyword search options, providing immediate hands-on experience. Elsevier remains committed to working closely with the scientific community to refine and expand this technology, ensuring it meets the evolving needs of chemistry research.

Reaxys AI Search was developed in accordance with Elsevier's Responsible AI Principles and Privacy Principles, prioritizing data privacy, security, and transparency. All user interactions are private, with no data used to train external models, and results are generated from trusted, curated content.

To learn more or request access to the Reaxys AI Search, visit https://www.elsevier.com/products/reaxys.

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global leader in advanced information and decision support. For over a century, we have been helping advance science and healthcare to advance human progress. We support academic and corporate research communities, doctors, nurses, future healthcare professionals and educators across 170 countries in their vital work. We do this by delivering mission-critical insights and innovative solutions that combine trusted, evidence-based scientific and medical content with cutting-edge AI technologies to help impact makers achieve better outcomes. We champion inclusion and sustainability by embedding these values into our products and culture, working with the communities that we serve. The Elsevier Foundation supports research and health partnerships around the world.

Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.elsevier.com and follow us on social media @elsevierconnect.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2717688/5435472/Elsevier_Limited_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elsevier-introduces-reaxys-ai-search-enabling-faster-and-more-accessible-chemistry-research-through-natural-language-discovery-302516038.html

