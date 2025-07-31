

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Consumer goods major Unilever Plc. (UL, ULVR.L) reported Thursday lower profit in its first half with weaker turnover. Further, the company maintained fiscal 2025 outlook.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, the company continues to expect underlying sales growth within the range of 3 percent to 5 percent, and an improvement in underlying operating margin versus 18.4 percent in 2024.



The company now expects second-half sales growth ahead of the first half despite subdued market conditions, supported by continued strength in developed markets and improving performance in emerging markets, notably in India, Indonesia and China.



Further, second- half margins would be at least 18.5 percent, a significant improvement versus the second half of 2024.



Regarding Ice Cream separation, Unilever said it is on track to demerge Ice Cream by mid-November, with the operational separation now complete and competitive performance improving.



The Board has declared a quarterly interim dividend for the second quarter of 0.4528 euro per Unilever PLC ordinary share, up 3 percent from last year, or 0.3916 pound per Unilever PLC ordinary share, payable in September 2025.



In the first half, profit before taxation fell 8.5 percent to 5.09 billion euros from last year's 5.57 billion euros. Earnings per share were 1.42 euros, down 3.7 percent from 1.47 euros a year ago.



Underlying earnings per share were 1.59 euros, compared to 1.62 euros last year.



Turnover declined 3.2 percent to 30.13 billion euros from 31.12 billion euros a year ago. Underlying sales growth was 3.4 percent, with volume growth of 1.5 percent and price of 1.9 percent.



In the second quarter, turnover was 15.4 billion euros, down 4.6 percent.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News