Organizations are implementing hybrid cloud infrastructures to gain greater control over data residency and costs amid economic uncertainty, ISG Provider Lens report says

Swiss enterprises are accelerating their adoption of private and hybrid cloud solutions as they reassess IT priorities and respond to the limitations of public clouds, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm.

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens Private/Hybrid Cloud Data Center Services report for Switzerland finds that organizations are moving from a cloud-first approach to a differentiated cloud model. As more companies recognize the challenges and limitations of relying solely on public cloud services, there is an increasing focus on private and hybrid cloud infrastructures. Enterprises are also pursuing these strategies in the context of targeted approaches to rationalizing budgets and maximizing returns on technology investments. Simultaneously, they are implementing FinOps frameworks to rein in cloud expenses and transfer responsibility for cloud resource consumption to IT teams.

"Over the last four quarters, companies have been actively seeking strategies to improve efficiency and cost effectiveness," said Uwe Ladwig, managing director at ISG. "Implementing hybrid cloud infrastructures provides enterprises with the necessary cost control, scalability and agility."

A fundamental shift is under way in how Swiss enterprises manage their data centers, with a clear trend toward decreasing physical size, the report says. More organizations are turning to alternatives such as colocation providers, motivated by the need to reduce costs and increase scalability. By shifting from traditional, on-premises data centers and using colocation providers' expertise, enterprises can optimize IT management, increase flexibility and resilience and focus more effectively on core objectives.

Sustainability is a key trend in Swiss cloud and data center strategies, ISG says. Organizations are expanding investments in energy-efficient data centers and advanced cooling technologies. They are engaging with providers that use waste heat from data centers for district heating and industrial use, helping enterprises meet environmental goals while optimizing energy consumption.

A growing interest in using generative AI to transform business processes is also influencing Swiss cloud strategies, the report says. While GenAI solutions are widely accessible via cloud platforms, their adoption requires additional data center capacity and significant investments. Many organizations face budget challenges yet continue to prioritize actionable insights, predictive analytics and automation. Enterprises are looking for providers that offer tools and capabilities to support AI innovation and new revenue opportunities.

As Swiss enterprises accelerate digital transformation and adopt hybrid clouds, they face a heightened risk of cyberattacks. Protecting sensitive data while meeting new regulatory requirements has become a central challenge for enterprises, prompting a stronger focus on security innovation and proactive risk management.

"With growing cyberthreats and tight data protection regulations, security and compliance are becoming important aspects of cloud planning," said Ulrich Meister, senior analyst, ISG Provider Lens Research, and lead author of the report. "Swiss enterprises are seeking providers that offer comprehensive security strategies, including physical security and network segmentation."

The report also explores other trends in the private/hybrid cloud and data center services market in Switzerland, including a rise in strategic partnerships among data center outsourcing providers and an increasing focus on AI for IT operations (AIOps) to monitor all aspects of hybrid environments.

For more insights into the private/hybrid cloud and data center challenges that enterprises in Switzerland face, plus ISG's advice for overcoming them, see the ISG Provider Lens Focal Points briefing here.

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens Private/Hybrid Cloud Data Center Services report for Switzerland evaluates the capabilities of 82 providers across six quadrants: Managed Services Large Accounts, Managed Services Midmarket, Managed Hosting Large Accounts, Managed Hosting Midmarket, Colocation Services and AI-Ready Infrastructure Consulting.

The report names Swisscom as a Leader in all six quadrants. It names Green and Kyndryl as Leaders in three quadrants each. Accenture, Atos, Aveniq, Capgemini, CONVOTIS, ELCA/EveryWare, HCLTech, MTF and ti&m are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. Axians, Bechtle, BitHawk, Digital Realty, Equinix, Netcloud, NTS Workspace, NTT DATA, STACK Infrastructure, TCS, T-Systems, UMB and Wipro are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, CANCOM, NorthC Datacenters and Rackspace Technology are named as Rising Stars companies with a "promising portfolio" and "high future potential" by ISG's definition in one quadrant each.

In the area of customer experience, Persistent Systems is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2025 among private/hybrid cloud and data center service providers. Persistent Systems earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

Customized versions of the report are available from ELCA/EveryWare, Green, Leuchter IT and Swisscom.

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens Private/Hybrid Cloud Data Center Services report for Switzerland is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

