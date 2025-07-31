

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese healthcare firm Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd (DSKYF.PK) reported Thursday first-quarter profit attributable to shareholders of 85.50 billion Japanese yen, up 0.1 percent from 85.38 billion yen last year.



Earnings per share grew to 46.01 yen from 44.57 yen a year ago.



Revenues increased 8.8 percent to 474.60 billion yen from last year's 436.18 billion yen.



Looking ahead, for the full-year ending March 31, 2026, the company continues to expect a 1.4 percent year-over-year increase in net profit to 300 billion yen or 160.72 yen per share.



Annual operating profit is still anticipated to be 350 billion yen, up 5.4 percent on a year-over-year basis.



Daiichi Sankyo continues to expect annual revenue of 2 trillion yen with a year-on-year growth of 6 percent.



