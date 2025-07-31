AMETEK, Inc.: AMETEK Announces Record Second Quarter Results and Raises Full Year Guidance

BERWYN, Pa., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

AMETEK's second quarter 2025 sales were a record $1.78 billion, a 2.5% increase over the second quarter of 2024. Operating income increased 3% to $461.6 million and operating margins were up 20 basis points to 26.0% versus the prior year.

On a GAAP basis, second quarter earnings per diluted share were $1.55. Adjusted earnings in the quarter were $1.78 per diluted share, up 7% from the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted earnings adds back non-cash, after-tax, acquisition-related intangible amortization of $0.23 per diluted share. A reconciliation of reported GAAP results to adjusted results is included in the financial tables accompanying this release and on the AMETEK website.

"I was pleased with our results in the quarter as we delivered record sales and EBITDA, strong earnings growth, and excellent core margin expansion against the backdrop of a sluggish and uncertain economic environment," commented David A. Zapico, AMETEK Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our flexible operating model and global footprint, along with the outstanding contributions from our colleagues, allowed us to react to changing market conditions and deliver excellent operating results."

Electronic Instruments Group (EIG)

EIG sales in the second quarter were $1.16 billion, an increase of 1% over the same period in 2024. Operating income was $344.4 million in the quarter with operating income margins a very strong 29.7%.

"EIG delivered solid performance in the quarter with strong operational execution," stated Mr. Zapico. "We continue to see customer uncertainty and slower decision making given the global trade challenges. Our pipeline of project activity remains strong across our diverse set of attractive markets."

Electromechanical Group (EMG)

EMG sales in the second quarter were a record $618.5 million, up 6% from the second quarter of 2024. EMG's second quarter operating income was up 17% to a record $143.9 million, and operating income margins were up 210 basis points to 23.3% in the quarter versus the prior year's results.

"EMG had an excellent quarter highlighted by strong organic sales and orders growth, record-level operating income and robust margin expansion. We are very pleased with EMG's execution and its ability to capitalize on improving demand across attractive end markets," commented Mr. Zapico.

2025 Outlook

"Our businesses delivered strong operating results in the quarter despite the impact of the on-going trade uncertainty. AMETEK's flexible and resilient operating structure positions us well to successfully manage through this uncertainty and deliver strong margin expansion and earnings growth," commented Mr. Zapico.

"Additionally, our strong cash generation and balance sheet provide us meaningful capital to deploy on strategic acquisitions and growth initiatives. We were pleased to recently announce the acquisition of FARO Technologies and welcome the team to AMETEK. Our acquisition pipeline remains strong as we continue to identify opportunities to acquire high quality businesses," noted Mr. Zapico.

"Given our results in the second quarter and the acquisition of FARO Technologies, we have raised our full year earnings guidance. For 2025, we now expect overall sales to be up mid-single digits compared to 2024. Adjusted earnings per diluted share are now expected to be in the range of $7.06 to $7.20, up 3% to 5% over the comparable basis for 2024. This is an increase from our previous guidance range of $7.02 to $7.18," he added.

"For the third quarter of 2025, overall sales are expected to be up mid-single digits on a percentage basis compared to the same period last year. Adjusted earnings in the quarter are anticipated to be in the range of $1.72 to $1.76, up 4% to 6% compared to the third quarter of 2024," concluded Mr. Zapico.

Conference Call

AMETEK will webcast its second quarter 2025 investor conference call on Thursday, July 31, 2025, beginning at 8:30 AM ET. The live audio webcast will be available and later archived in the Investors section of www.ametek.com.

About AMETEK

AMETEK (NYSE: AME) is a leading global provider of industrial technology solutions serving a diverse set of attractive niche markets with annualized sales of approximately $7.5 billion. The AMETEK Growth Model integrates the Four Growth Strategies - Operational Excellence, Technology Innovation, Global and Market Expansion, and Strategic Acquisitions - with a disciplined focus on cash generation and capital deployment. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. Founded in 1930, AMETEK has been listed on the NYSE for over 90 years and is a component of the S&P 500. For more information, visit www.ametek.com.

Forward-looking Information

Statements in this news release relating to future events, such as AMETEK's expected business and financial performance, are "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to various factors and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. These factors and uncertainties include risks related to AMETEK's ability to consummate and successfully integrate future acquisitions; risks with international sales and operations, including supply chain disruptions, tariffs, trade disputes and currency conditions; AMETEK's ability to successfully develop new products, open new facilities or transfer product lines; the price and availability of raw materials; compliance with government regulations, including environmental regulations; changes in the competitive environment or the effects of competition in our markets; the ability to maintain adequate liquidity and financing sources; and general economic conditions affecting the industries we serve. A detailed discussion of these and other factors that may affect our future results is contained in AMETEK's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. AMETEK disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

AMETEK, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Income (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net sales $ 1,778,056

$ 1,734,834

$ 3,510,027

$ 3,471,014















Cost of sales 1,142,167

1,110,425

2,249,138

2,255,106 Selling, general and administrative 174,263

176,895

344,434

351,178 Total operating expenses 1,316,430

1,287,320

2,593,572

2,606,284 Operating income 461,626

447,514

916,455

864,730 Interest expense (16,857)

(30,590)

(35,850)

(65,844) Other (expense) income, net (2,600)

86

(4,214)

(547) Income before income taxes 442,169

417,010

876,391

798,339 Provision for income taxes 83,802

79,327

166,266

149,713 Net income $ 358,367

$ 337,683

$ 710,125

$ 648,626















Diluted earnings per share $ 1.55

$ 1.45

$ 3.07

$ 2.79 Basic earnings per share $ 1.55

$ 1.46

$ 3.08

$ 2.80















Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Diluted shares 231,472

232,304

231,507

232,170 Basic shares 230,818

231,437

230,743

231,267















Dividends per share $ 0.31

$ 0.28

$ 0.62

$ 0.56

AMETEK, Inc. Information by Business Segment (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net sales:













Electronic Instruments $ 1,159,571

$ 1,153,613

$ 2,303,244

$ 2,310,392 Electromechanical 618,485

581,221

1,206,783

1,160,622 Consolidated net sales $ 1,778,056

$ 1,734,834

$ 3,510,027

$ 3,471,014















Operating income:













Segment operating income:













Electronic Instruments $ 344,428

$ 349,857

$ 698,478

$ 702,797 Electromechanical 143,888

123,102

272,606

213,793 Total segment operating income 488,316

472,959

971,084

916,590 Corporate administrative expenses (26,690)

(25,445)

(54,629)

(51,860) Consolidated operating income $ 461,626

$ 447,514

$ 916,455

$ 864,730

AMETEK, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (In thousands)



June 30,

December 31,

2025

2024

(Unaudited)



ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 619,712

$ 373,999 Receivables, net 1,020,967

948,830 Inventories, net 1,110,502

1,021,713 Other current assets 300,656

258,490 Total current assets 3,051,837

2,603,032







Property, plant and equipment, net 836,373

818,611 Right of use asset, net 245,691

235,666 Goodwill 6,723,879

6,555,877 Other intangibles, investments and other assets 4,408,766

4,417,983 Total assets $ 15,266,546

$ 14,631,169







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt, net $ 407,651

$ 654,346 Accounts payable and accruals 1,460,784

1,444,241 Total current liabilities 1,868,435

2,098,587







Long-term debt, net 1,534,347

1,425,375 Deferred income taxes and other long-term liabilities 1,475,092

1,451,903 Stockholders' equity 10,388,672

9,655,304 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 15,266,546

$ 14,631,169

AMETEK, Inc. Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30,

2025

2024







Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 1.55

$ 1.45 Pretax amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 0.31

0.27 Income tax benefit on amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (0.08)

(0.06)







Adjusted Diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 1.78

$ 1.66











Forecasted Diluted Earnings Per Share

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2025

Low

High

Low

High















Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 1.50

$ 1.54

$ 6.15

$ 6.29 Pretax amortization of acquisition-related intangible

assets 0.29

0.29

1.20

1.20 Income tax benefit on amortization of acquisition-

related intangible assets (0.07)

(0.07)

(0.29)

(0.29) Adjusted Diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 1.72

$ 1.76

$ 7.06

$ 7.20

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company supplements its consolidated financial statements presented on a U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") basis with certain non-GAAP financial information to provide investors with greater insight, increased transparency and allow for a more comprehensive understanding of the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the accompanying financial tables. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a replacement for, or superior to, the comparable GAAP measure, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The Company believes that these measures provide useful information to investors by reflecting additional ways of viewing AMETEK's operations that, when reconciled to the comparable GAAP measure, helps our investors to better understand the long-term profitability trends of our business, and facilitates easier comparisons of our profitability to prior and future periods and to our peers.

