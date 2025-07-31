Psyence Biomedical Ltd.: Psyence BioMed's Strategic Collaboration with PsyLabs Yields Breakthrough in High-Purity Ibogaine Production

NEW YORK, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBM) ("Psyence BioMed" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its strategic partner, PsyLabs - a leader in the production of purified psychedelic compounds - has successfully produced a GMP-aligned Ibogaine Total Alkaloid extract. The high-purity extract met all microbial safety standards for food-grade consumption, as verified by an accredited third-party laboratory. In 2024, Psyence BioMed acquired an equity stake in PsyLabs and continued that investment in 2025. This achievement reflects the impact of Psyence BioMed's ongoing investment and collaboration, which continues to support PsyLabs' development of scalable, compliant, and globally relevant psychedelic APIs.

PsyLabs continues to push the boundaries of pharmaceutical innovation, with ongoing development aimed at further increasing purity levels to isolate standards.

"This is a groundbreaking moment for our entire team on the ground who have put countless hours and effort into ensuring our naturally derived, sustainable input materials are extracted with the same caution, mindfulness, and care, all covering the GMP manufacturing processes," said Cody Robyn Futeran, Head of Extraction Innovations and Business Development at PsyLabs. "I'm extremely proud of our team for receiving such outstanding results showing PsyLabs' readiness to fulfil orders of safe-for-consumption medications across the world."

Building on this momentum, Tony Budden, CEO of PsyLabs, emphasized the broader impact of the achievement.

"Achieving this milestone is a testament to our team's dedication and our state-of-the-art facilities," said Budden. "We are committed to refining our processes to achieve even higher purity levels, supporting the growing demand for high-quality psychedelic APIs."

PsyLabs' extraction division is currently expanding its chemistry production area to ensure it consistently meets the growing demand for Ibogaine HCL, Psilocybin Isolate, and other 90% purity SKUs, derived from both Iboga and Mushrooms.

PsyLabs' Ibogaine will be available to licensed research institutions and developers worldwide, ensuring a reliable and ethically sourced supply.

About PsyLabs



PsyLabs is a psychedelic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) development company, federally licensed to cultivate, extract, and export psilocybin mushrooms and other psychedelic compounds including psilocin, mescaline, ibogaine, and dimethyltryptamine (DMT) to legal medical and research markets. The company has successfully exported psilocybin products to Canada, the UK, Portugal, and Slovenia, and supplies purified extracts to its UK-based CMO partner.

PsyLabs operates from an ISO 22000-certified facility audited by the British Standards Institution, ensuring the highest standards of safety and traceability. With a focus on natural compound purification, regulatory support, and global distribution, PsyLabs is expanding its product pipeline to include ibogaine and other next-generation psychedelics.

www.psylabs.life

About Psyence BioMed

Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBM) is one of the few multi-asset, vertically integrated biopharmaceutical companies specializing in psychedelic-based therapeutics. It is the first life sciences biotechnology company focused on developing nature-derived (non-synthetic) psilocybin and ibogaine-based psychedelic medicine to be listed on Nasdaq. We are dedicated to addressing unmet mental health needs, particularly in palliative care. The name 'Psyence' merges 'psychedelics' and 'science,' reflecting the company's commitment to an evidence-based approach in developing safe, effective, and FDA-approved nature-derived psychedelic treatments for a broad range of mental health disorders.

Learn more at www.psyencebiomed.com and on LinkedIn.

Contact Information for Psyence Biomedical Ltd.

Email: ir@psyencebiomed.com

Media Inquiries: media@psyencebiomed.com

General Information: info@psyencebiomed.com

Phone: +1 416-477-1708

Investor Contact:

Michael Kydd

Investor Relations Advisor

michael@psyencebiomed.com

