

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 08.50 A.M. ET).



In the Green



VerifyMe, Inc. (VRME) is up over 79% at $1.23. Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (PBM) is up over 57% at $8.50. Pineapple Financial Inc. (PAPL) is up over 32% at $4.02. Onconetix, Inc. (ONCO) is up over 25% at $4.04. Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) is up over 23% at $12.42. Impinj, Inc. (PI) is up over 20% at $147.00. Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is up over 16% at $145.90.



In the Red



Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) is down over 30% at $142.49. Confluent, Inc. (CFLT) is down over 27% at $19.07. Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) is down over 22% at $2.45. SuperX AI Technology Limited (SUPX) is down over 21% at $18.20. Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (DUOT) is down over 17% at $6.24. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NVCT) is down over 15% at $6.41. WEBUY GLOBAL LTD. (WBUY) is down over 14% at $3.60. Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) is down over 10% at $4.58.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



