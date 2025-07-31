

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Daito Trust Construction Co., Ltd. (DIFTY) on Thursday reported a lower net profit for the first quarter of 2025, even as revenues rose, mainly driven by improved rental income and robust sales in the real estate development segment.



Net profit attributable to owners of parent slightly reduced to 24.103 billion yen from 24.281 billion yen last year.



Net sales climbed 7.4 percent to 478.250 billion yen from 445.143 billion yen in the prior year.



Earnings per share declined to 363.59 yen from 370.93 yen last year.



Operating profit of the period increased to 34.10 billion yen vs 33.87 billion yen last year.



Ordinary profit slightly fell to 35.10 billion yen from 35.28 billion yen in the prior year.



For the fiscal 2025, the company forecasts a total dividend of 685 yen per share before the 5-for-1 stock split, which will take effect on October 1, 2025. After the stock split, the year-end dividend is expected to be 343 yen per share, which equals the full-year total of 685 yen before the split.



Daito Trust maintains its full year guidance, projecting 1.970 trillion yen in net sales and 125.0 billion yen in operating profit. The company expects steady rental demand amid industry challenges like housing regulations and rising costs.



As of Thursday, Daito Trust's stock closed 1.75% or $0.45 higher at $26.10.



