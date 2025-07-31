

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Hankyu Hanshin Holdings, Inc. (HYUHF), on Thursday reported a lower profit for the first quarter of 2025, despite a slight increase in revenue, compared to the prior year.



Quarterly profit for the period declined slightly to 34.205 billion yen from 34.458 billion yen last year.



Diluted earnings per share slightly increased to 143.38 yen compared to 143.18 yen last year.



Operating revenues rose to 309.759 billion yen from 261.933 billion yen in the prior year.



Operating profit surged to 48.104 billion yen from 34.058 billion yen last year.



Ordinary profit increased to 48.843 billion yen from 42.518 billion yen in the same quarter last year.



For the fiscal year, revenue is expected to rise 8.4% to 1.2 trillion yen, with profit up 15.8% to 78 billion yen and earnings per share of 328.17 yen.



After hours, Hankyu Hanshin stocks are trading at 4.50% or $23.11 lower at $536.35



