

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. (SKSUY), on Thursday reported a decline in quarterly profit and a slight increase in net sales for the first quarter of 2025, compared to the prior year quarter.



Quarterly profit for the period fell to 13.149 billion yen from 23.712 billion yen last year.



Diluted earnings per share fell to 16.656 yen from 32.690 yen in the prior year.



Net sales rose slightly to 305.147 billion yen from 298.828 billion yen last year.



Operating profit increased to 21.219 billion yen from 20.198 billion yen in the same quarter last year.



Ordinary profit declined to 20.195 billion yen from 26.545 billion yen a year earlier.



For fiscal 2025, the company forecasts net sales of 1.364 trillion yen and profit of 82.0 billion yen. Fiscal first-half sales are expected at 639.2 billion yen with a drop in profit to 35.1 billion yen.



After hours, Sekisui Chemical stocks are trading at $85.79, with no change (0.00%) so far.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News