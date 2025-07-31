Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.07.2025
WKN: A2PQ7G | ISIN: SE0012853455 | Ticker-Symbol: 6EQ
Tradegate
31.07.25 | 18:31
29,420 Euro
-2,16 % -0,650
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
EQT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,28029,38020:00
29,28029,39020:00
PR Newswire
31.07.2025 19:30 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EQT completes sale of shares in Galderma Group AG

  • The sale resulted in aggregate gross proceeds of c. CHF 2.1 billion, of which EQT received c. CHF 555 million

STOCKHOLM, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Further to previous announcements, an affiliate of the funds known as EQT VIII ("EQT") is pleased to announce the completion of the placement of 17 million shares in Galderma Group AG (SIX: GALD) (the "Company") (the "Shares") for aggregate gross proceeds of c. CHF 2.1 billion via an accelerated bookbuilding process (the "Placement").

As part of the Placement, EQT received gross proceeds of c. CHF 555 million. The Placement was completed on 31 July 2025. BNP Paribas, Citigroup Global Markets, Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, Morgan Stanley and UBS acted as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the Placement.

Contact
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com

Important notice

This press release does not constitute (i) an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Galderma Group AG or any of its affiliates and it does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act or (ii) an offer of securities for sale in the United States or elsewhere. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission or an exemption from registration. There will be no public offering of any of the securities mentioned in this press release in the United States.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-completes-sale-of-shares-in-galderma-group-ag,c4213282

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4213282/3596407.pdf

PR_EQT Galderma_31.07.25

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eqt-completes-sale-of-shares-in-galderma-group-ag-302518931.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
