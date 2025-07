ROME (dpa-AFX) - Enel SpA (ENEL.MI), Thursday announced financial results for the first half of 2025.



Profit for the year totaled 4.102 billion euros or 0.33 euros per share, compared to 4.925 billion euros or 0.40 euros per share in the previous year.



Revenue increased to 40.816 billion euros from 38.731 billion euros in the prior year.



Enel's stock closed at 7.73 euros, down 0.39 percent on the Milan.



