Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 01.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Welt unter Strom: Wie Kupfer zum strategisch wichtigsten Metall der Erde wurde
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CVS3 | ISIN: US2935941078 | Ticker-Symbol: 6Q81
Tradegate
01.08.25 | 14:09
10,094 Euro
-13,98 % -1,640
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENOVIX CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENOVIX CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,00610,16414:22
10,00610,16414:22
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
4D MOLECULAR THERAPEUTICS
4D MOLECULAR THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
4D MOLECULAR THERAPEUTICS INC4,4900,00 %
ENOVIX CORPORATION10,094-13,98 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.