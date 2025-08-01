SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (Nasdaq: SBC) ("SBC Medical" or the "Company"), a global franchise and provider of services for aesthetic clinics, today announced that it will report its Q2 2025 financial results on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, before the U.S. market opens.

The Company will hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 13, 2025 at 8:30 am Eastern Time (or Wednesday, August 13, 2025 at 9:30 pm Japan Time) to discuss the financial results and take questions live.

Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below.

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ukc9sp9j

It will automatically direct you to the registration page of "SBC Q2 2025 Financial Results Presentation." Please follow the steps to enter your registration details, then click "Submit." Upon registration, you will be able to access the dedicated Conference Call viewing site. In addition to viewing the conference call, this site provides access to information about the speakers as well as past investor relations materials.

Starting 10 minutes before the conference call begins, you will be able to view the earnings presentation materials on the site. The materials will also be available for download. A replay of the conference call will be accessible until August 13, 2026. Additionally, the earnings release, accompanying slides, and an archived webcast of this conference call will be available at the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.sbc-holdings.com/

About SBC Medical

SBC Medical, headquartered in Irvine, California and Tokyo, Japan, owns and provides management services and products to cosmetic treatment centers. The Company is primarily focused on providing comprehensive management services to franchisee clinics, including but not limited to advertising and marketing needs across various platforms (such as social media networks), staff management (such as recruitment and training), booking reservations for franchisee clinic customers, assistance with franchisee employee housing rentals and facility rentals, construction and design of franchisee clinics, medical equipment and medical consumables procurement (resale), the provision of cosmetic products to franchisee clinics for resale to clinic customers, licensing of the use of patent-pending and non-patented medical technologies, trademark and brand use, IT software solutions (including but not limited to remote medical consultations), management of the franchisee clinic's customer rewards program (customer loyalty point program), and payment tools for the franchisee clinics. For more information, visit https://sbc-holdings.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts or statements of current conditions, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events and performance, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to, among other things, the Company's product launch plans and strategies; growth in revenue and earnings; and business prospects. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," "targets" or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this release and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. The forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them; such factors include, among other things, changes in global, regional, or local economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions, and those listed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Contacts:

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (Asia)

Hikaru Fukui Head of Investor Relations

E-mail: ir@sbc-holdings.com

Akiko Wakiyama Head of Public Relations

E-mail: pr@sbc-holdings.com

ICR LLC (In the US)

Bill Zima Managing Partner

Email: bill.zima@icrinc.com