

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Grainger (W.W.) Inc. (GWW) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $482 million, or $9.97 per share. This compares with $470 million, or $9.51 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Grainger (W.W.) Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $482 million or $9.97 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $10.07 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.6% to $4.55 billion from $4.31 billion last year.



Grainger (W.W.) Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $482 Mln. vs. $470 Mln. last year. -EPS: $9.97 vs. $9.51 last year. -Revenue: $4.55 Bln vs. $4.31 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $17.9 - $18.2 Bln



