Regency Silver Corp.: Regency Silver Announces 2025 Annual General and Special Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 1, 2025 / Regency Silver Corp. ("Regency Silver" or the "Company", TSXV:RSMX) and (OTCQB:RSMXF) is pleased to announce the results of its recent annual general and special meeting of shareholders in Vancouver, BC (the "Meeting"). The Company's shareholders voted in favour of each of the matters considered at the Meeting, including setting the number of directors to four (4), electing each of Bruce Bragagnolo, Michael Thomson, Michael Tucker and Patrick Elliott as directors of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year, re-appointing Manning Elliott LLP as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year and approving the Company's stock option plan as described in the Information Circular.

ABOUT REGENCY SILVER CORP.

Regency Silver Corp. is a Canadian resource company exploring for high grade gold, copper, and silver in Mexico. Regency Silver is led by a team of experienced professionals with expertise in both exploration and production. Regency's flagship project is the high grade Dios Padre project in Sonora, Mexico where Regency has made a large, high grade, gold-copper-silver discovery which appears to be a large magmatic-hydrothermal system which widens at depth. Drill results have included 38 metres of 7.36 g/t gold in hole REG 23-21, 36 metres of 6.84 g/t gold, 0.88% copper and 21.8 g/t silver in hole REG 22-01, and 29.4 m of 6.32 g/t gold in hole REG 23-14.

