Regency Silver Corp. Announces Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option and Upsize of Brokered Private Placement To $3.58m Led by Centurion One Capital

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2025 / Regency Silver Corp. ("Regency Silver" or the "Company",TSXV:RSMX)(OTCQB:RSMXF) due to strong investor demand has upsized its previously announced (August 7, August 18 and August 22) best efforts brokered private placement offering to 35,847,250 units of the Company (the "Units"), including the full exercise of the over-allotment option at a price of $0.10 per Unit on a post consolidation basis (the "Issue Price") for gross proceeds to the Company of $3,584,725 (the "Offering").

The Offering is led by Centurion One Capital Corp. (the "Lead Agent") as lead agent and sole bookrunner.

The consolidation of the Company's common shares on a 1 new for 2 old basis is scheduled to be effective on or about August 26, 2025.Assuming the completion of the consolidation, the Issue Price will be $0.10 per Unit with each Unit consisting of one common share (each, a "Common Share") of the Company and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall be exercisable into one Common Share at a price of $0.20 per Warrant for a period of two years. The securities to be issued under the Offering will have a hold period of four months and one day from the closing date of the Offering.

"We continue to experience strong demand for this Offering. The proceeds will allow us to continue unlocking the value of our exciting Dios Padre project," commented Bruce Bragagnolo, Chief Executive Officer of Regency Silver.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for drilling on the Company's Dios Padre Project in Sonora, Mexico and general working capital purposes. The Offering is anticipated to close on or around August 29, 2025, or such other date as the Company and Lead Agent may agree, and is subject to certain conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, and the completion of the consolidation.

The Units to be issued will be offered by way of private placement in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, in the United States pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and in jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States mutually agreed by the Company and the Lead Agent provided it is understood that no prospectus filing, registration or comparable obligation arises in such other jurisdiction.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

For further details about Regency Silver please visit www.regency-silver.com.

Contact Information

Regency Silver Corp.

Bruce Bragagnolo, Executive Chairman

Email: bruce@regency-silver.com

(604) 417-9517

ABOUT REGENCY SILVER CORP.

Regency Silver Corp. is a Canadian resource company exploring for high grade gold, copper, and silver in Mexico. Regency Silver is led by a team of experienced professionals with expertise in both exploration and production.

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital ("Centurion One") is the premier independent Investment Banking firm dedicated to fueling the growth and success of growth companies in North America. With an unwavering commitment to delivering comprehensive financial solutions and strategic guidance, Centurion One is a trusted strategic partner and catalyst to propel issuers to unlock their full potential. Their team comprises seasoned professionals who combine extensive financial expertise with deep knowledge of various sectors. It takes a proactive and results-driven approach, working closely with its clients to develop tailored strategies and execute transactions that maximize value and drive long-term success.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated closing date of the Offering and the use of the proceeds therefrom. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events may vary from those anticipated in such statements. Important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include the risk that regulatory changes, fundraising, and risk associated with mineral exploration, including the risk that actual results of exploration will be different from those expected by management. The forward-looking statements in this news release were developed based on the expectations of management and that the risks described above will not materialize. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Regency Silver Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/regency-silver-corp.-announces-full-exercise-of-over-allotment-option-and-upsize-1065366