Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2026) - Regency Silver Corp. (TSXV: RSMX) (OTCQB: RSMXF) ("Regency Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the first hole of its ongoing 2026 drill program at its Dios Padre project in Sonora, Mexico has intersected sulphide-specularite supported breccia in multiple zones across a broad, non-continuous ~250m interval (Figure 1). Hole REG 26-27 was drilled 50m above hole REG-25-26 and intersected mineralization ~100m down-dip below the historic Dios Padre silver mine workings and ~275m up dip from drill hole REG-25-25 (Figure 2). Previously drilled holes REG 23-21 yielded 38m of 7.36 g/t gold, REG-22-01 yielded 35.8 metres of 6.84 g/t gold, 0.88% copper and 21.82 g/t silver, and REG 23-14 yielded 29.4 m of 6.32 g/t gold.

Hole REG-26-27 is the first hole of Regency's 2026 drill program and targeted 50m above the strongest mineralization observed in REG-25-26. A minimum of 4 holes between 500-650m in length will be drilled proximal to REG-25-26 to follow up on the intersected mineralization and to establish its orientation.

We currently do not have analytical results for the intervals from the 2025 or 2026 drill program, so there is no assurance when comparing the potential assay quality of these intersections to REG-22-01, REG-23-14 and REG 23-21. However, in terms of geology, alteration, mineral species and abundance, the zones appear to compare favorably. For comparative purposes, mineralized intervals and their corresponding assays can be found in press releases dated January 8, 2026, February 23, 2023 and November 2, 2023.

"Hole REG-26-27 further strengthens our geological model at Dios Padre. The identification of multiple porphyry dykes with associated sulphide-specularite breccias reinforces our view that these structures are fundamental drivers of mineralization. Systematically mapping and testing these features will be central to our strategy as we work to rapidly expand this emerging zone," said Bruce Bragagnolo, CEO.

Technical Information

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed by Michael Tucker, P. Geo, who is recognized as a Qualified Person under the guidelines of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Tucker is also a director of the Company and for that reason is not considered independent. Mr. Tucker has read and approved the technical contents of this news release.

ABOUT REGENCY SILVER CORP.

Regency Silver Corp. is a Canadian resource company exploring for high grade gold, copper, and silver in Mexico. Regency Silver is led by a team of experienced professionals with expertise in both exploration and production. Regency's flagship project is the high-grade Dios Padre project in Sonora, Mexico where Regency has made a large, high grade, gold-copper-silver discovery which appears to be a large magmatic-hydrothermal system which widens at depth. Drill results have included 38 metres of 7.36 g/t gold in hole REG 23-21, 36 metres of 6.84 g/t gold, 0.88% copper and 21.8 g/t silver in hole REG 22-01, and 29.4 m of 6.32 g/t gold in hole REG 23-14.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Dios Padre Project by the Company. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events may vary from those anticipated in such statements. Important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include the risk that regulatory changes, fundraising, and risk associated with mineral exploration, including the risk that actual results of exploration will be different from those expected by management. The forward-looking statements in this news release were developed based on the expectations of management that conditions will be satisfied, required fundraising will be completed and the other risks described above will not materialize. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Figure 1: Selection of photographs of the sulphide-specularite infilled breccias from REG-26-27.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12067/281920_5ea80731f4f759a2_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Plan map with hole traces for current and historic holes. Dios Padre deep breccia in red is projected vertically to surface. Red trace on REG-26-27 and REG-25-26 is the vertical projection of the non-continuous zone of sulphide-specularite breccia to surface.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12067/281920_5ea80731f4f759a2_003full.jpg

